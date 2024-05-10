N/Delta women ask Tinubu, NASS to stop divestment of Shell, Agip other IOCs

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Women in the Niger Delta region have asked President Bola Tinubu- led Federal Government and the National Assembly not to approve the divestment plans of Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, Nigerian Agip Oil Company, NAOC, and Exxon Mobil until all polluted farmlands in the region are cleaned up and restored by the companies.

The women, mostly farmers from oil bearing communities in Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Edo and other Niger Delta states made the call in collaboration with other women coalition groups, while addressing a press conference yesterday in Port Harcourt.

Reading a statement on behalf of the Coalition titled; “Women say no to divestment without ecosystem restoration”, Mrs. Osaro Ngechuwa said, the Niger Delta Women are kicking against the divestment plan of the multinational oil companies because they failed to resolve the environmental damages in the region, decrying that they are the most affected by oil exploration of the IOCs in the region.

The statement was signed by the Executive Director of Kebetkache Women Development and Resource Centre, Emem Okon, and heads of other women groups including Alexander of Alauchi Women Development Initiative, Ibeno; Patience Osaroejiji of Mba Okase Women, Eleme; Enighe Elo of Abua Women Association, Lezina Patrick of the Coalition of Ogoni Women Development Initiative; George Bielaye of Southern Ijaw Women group; Pius Dukor Pius of the Pius Dukor Foundation; Aalo Anthony of Kallop Environmental Centre and Maduka Ibegwurache of Ibegwura Foundation.

The women, who decried that communities in the Niger Delta region have been at the receiving end of the environmental devastation caused by the company’s activities, demanded the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission to make public all documents submitted to them by SPDC on divestment.

They also demanded Renaissance Africa Energy to make public all documents submitted for the acquisition of SPDC and all proofs of compliance with the so-called checklist and guidelines for divestment of oil assets.

They lamented that they are concerned because the reputations of the new corporations acquiring SPDC, AGIP, and Exxon Mobil assets are unknown to them.

The women stated that “Shell’s decision to sell its Nigerian subsidiary, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), and all onshore assets to investors without consulting communities is unhealthy, unethical, irresponsible, and therefore unacceptable.

“Shell PLC plans to sell SPDC shares to Renaissance Africa Energy, a consortium of investors, without regard for its legacy of environmental damage and the need for appropriate consultation with all stakeholders, remedies, and social and legal license to exit. It is instructive that the company has already divested OML 34 to ND Western; OML 17 and OML 29 without proper guidelines.

“We use this medium to call on the federal government not to approve Shell’s planned sale of oil assets in Nigeria until all polluted farmlands in the Niger Delta have been cleaned and restored by these companies.

“The story is similar with other oil majors in Nigeria. Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC), Exxon Mobil Nigeria Limited, and Total Energies Nigeria Limited are poised to divest their onshore assets without engaging host communities and rectifying the damages done to their environment and the well-being of the people.

“As affected Niger Delta women, we are concerned about the swiftness of these divestment plans because the government has not provided guidelines to resolve pollution issues before SPDC, AGIP, and Total Energies leave. The companies involved have failed to create women development funds to help victims of oil extraction.

“Communities in the Niger Delta have been at the receiving end of the environmental devastation caused by the company’s activities. Women in the Niger Delta suffer severe environmental consequences of oil extraction. Decades of oil pollution and destitution have placed them in a vulnerable position, impeding subsistence agriculture and causing health complications.”

Continuing, the women said, “Gas flaring in Ebocha, Ibeno, Umuechem, and other regions has continued as of this instant; communities such as Otuabagi continue to endure the repercussions. The severe disruption to agriculture, fishing, and hunting has caused health issues among women who have been exposed to hydrocarbons.

“The planned divestment has not considered the interests of community people, particularly women. Thus, we condemn international oil companies’ and Nigeria’s regulatory authorities’ attempts to undermine due diligence, transparency, and accountability in the divestment process.

“We call on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to ensure that there is no divestment without ecosystem

restoration. We are saying no to irresponsible divestment! No divestment without ecosystem restoration.”

