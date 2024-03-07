Plateau Government introduces digitize transportation system to eradicate hardship

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

As part measure to address excruciating hardship, Plateau State Government has set machinery in motion to introduce digitize transportation system and ease challenges of mobility in the state.

Secretary to the Government of Plateau state (SGS), Arch. Samuel Jatau revealed Governor Caleb Mutfwang has constituted a committee which is headed by him to midwife the capitalization of the startup of the Tin city metro bus services.

Plateau Government chief scribe, Jatau who were in inspection of Terminus market area alongside other committee members on Wednesday, promised to decongest the place and other strategic locations within Jos and Bukuru metropolis for free flow of motorists.

According to him, The buses that were newly acquired from Germany is to help reduce the hardship because our government is very conscious of the fact that there is a lot of hardship.

“And one of the critical sectors where people are in the suffering is the transportation sector, the cost of food is very high, but one of them is transportation.So we want to reduce, alleviate that as a palliative and so we need to quickly start that.

“But we have a few issues which we need to sort out. One of which is why we’re here today because you can see how congested the terminus area is.So we need to clear out because these buses are huge and our routes in some cases are a bit narrow. We have a time frame and a schedule which we are following.So we’re still working according to our schedule.This is our plan and this is how we’re going with it.The buses came earlier.So it’s not like we’re working behind time.

“We are going to the city center together with the people and anybody that will resist that will now taste what government can do.I can assure you about that.why I’m localising it to the issue of the buses and the trains is because, as I said, is an immediate need. But Ahmadu Bello way is going to be cleared, I can assure you about that.The road from Terminus Roundabout going down to Tafawa Balewa is going to be cleared Bauchi road.Yantaya will be clear.Anybody that is doing business there and knows that he is not in the right spot should start looking for a new location because definitely we need to bring sanity back to the town.

General Manager, Plateau Express services Limited, Samuel Gwott, confirmed the 14 digitize metro buses is to make transportation easier for the masses.

He said already 20,000 cards ready that people can order and they can get it through home delivery or they can also pick up at authorized vendor locations.

“So the cards are going for 2000 Naira, and it’s still at a very affordable price.I want you to know that both the cards and the transport fare that every person patronizing us is highly subsidized by Plateau state government over 50%.Plateau State government is subsidizing both the cards and the fares.

“So but for easy reach, you can just download the app which will be out very soon this week and you can go to the web app and also just request for the card and put your details plus your NIN for security reasons. And also you’ll be able to, you know, impute the amount you want for a minimum of 1000 naira and the each card comes with a free 200 naira because each tap at the moment is 200 naira for every destination you’re going to better far or near.”

Daily Champion observed that among the 14 digitized buses some has a 50 seating capacity while others were 45. They will be operating within Jos and Bukuru metropolitan area.