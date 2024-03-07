Leveraging Technology to Unleash Nigeria’s Entrepreneurial Spirit

Nigeria has always been a hub of vibrant entrepreneurship, a legacy that traces back long before the digital age. In recent times, there has been a surge of entrepreneurial ambitions which is more of a response to the nation’s declining economy. Nigeria, with its population surpassing 200 million, stands as Africa’s most populous nation. This population is uniquely characterised by its youthfulness, with more than 62% being below the age of 25.

With economic challenges mounting and traditional employment opportunities dwindling, many Nigerians, especially the youth, are turning towards entrepreneurship not just as a path to personal success but as a necessary means of livelihood. This shift is not only reshaping the economic landscape of Nigeria but also signalling a new era where technology and innovation become key drivers of business success and national development.

Nigeria’s entrepreneurial landscape is characterised by a high rate of new business creation. According to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) 2023 report, the Total Entrepreneurial Activity (TEA) rate in Nigeria was around 19.3%, one of the highest globally. However, this enthusiasm faces the challenges of sustainability and scale. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reports that small and medium enterprises (SMEs) contribute about 50.2% of the national GDP, but 96% of businesses are micro-enterprises, highlighting a potential growth bottleneck.

In Nigeria, the tech landscape has been evolving rapidly. The growth of tech hubs, incubators, and accelerators across major cities like Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt is a testament to this. These hubs form epicentres of innovation and collaboration, offering resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities for budding entrepreneurs. For example, the Lagos-based Co-Creation Hub (CcHub) has been instrumental in nurturing tech startups, providing them with the necessary support to scale their ideas.

This flourishing tech ecosystem has also caught the eye of international investors. In recent years, Nigerian startups have witnessed a significant influx of venture capital, which has been pivotal in scaling their operations. For instance, in 2021, Nigerian startups raised over $300 million in funding, according to Techpoint Africa. This investment represents confidence in the Nigerian tech sector’s potential.

Technology plays a crucial role in helping SMEs grow, providing exposure to new markets and customers. However, it also comes with its challenges. From bridging the digital divide and navigating cost constraints to tackling skill gaps and security concerns, SMEs must grapple with fierce competition, platform dependence, and even a lack of awareness about technology’s potential. In this complex landscape, navigating the rapid evolution of technology adds another layer of challenge, demanding resourcefulness and adaptability to succeed.

While the entrepreneurial spirit in Nigerians is commendable, the path to success is not without challenges. One of the major hurdles is access to capital. Despite investors’ growing interest, many startups still struggle to secure funding. The banking sector’s cautious approach to lending and the high interest rates pose additional challenges. To address this, alternative funding sources such as angel investors, crowdfunding, and fintech solutions need to be more accessible and prevalent.

Moreover, infrastructure remains a crucial challenge. Issues like erratic power supply, internet connectivity, and logistical hurdles can stifle the growth of businesses. The government and private sector must collaborate to improve these basic amenities and create an environment conducive to business operations. This can be achieved through significant infrastructure investment, encouraging public-private partnerships, and adopting policies that facilitate technological advancements in these areas. Improved infrastructure is a catalyst for innovation, enabling entrepreneurs to explore new markets and opportunities more effectively.

The success stories from other countries provide invaluable insights. For instance, the Silicon Valley model in the United States demonstrates the synergistic power of tech innovation, venture capital, and educational institutions in driving entrepreneurial growth. Israel, known as the “Startup Nation,” with the highest number of startups per capita globally, exemplifies how government policies, robust funding ecosystems, and a culture of innovation can foster entrepreneurial success. Similarly, Estonia’s digital revolution, underpinned by e-governance and a tech-savvy population, has made it a burgeoning hub for tech startups.

Nigeria can glean several lessons from these success stories. The Silicon Valley model underscores the need for a supportive ecosystem blending technology, capital, and innovation. Similarly, Israel’s model highlights the critical role of government policy in nurturing entrepreneurship. For Nigeria, adapting these models means creating a conducive environment for tech startups, fostering public-private partnerships, and harnessing its demographic advantage.

The role of stakeholders in this entrepreneurial revolution cannot be overstated. The government’s part is pivotal – from policymaking to infrastructure development and providing incentives for tech startups. Educational institutions must pivot towards a curriculum that blends technology with entrepreneurial skills, fostering a new generation of tech-savvy entrepreneurs. Private organisations, including corporations and venture capitalists, play a crucial role in funding and mentoring startups. Additionally, non-governmental organisations can support capacity building and provide platforms for networking and collaboration.

The fusion of technology and entrepreneurship offers a beacon of hope for Nigeria’s economic future. By leveraging global best practices and adapting them to local peculiarities, Nigeria can catalyse its entrepreneurial spirit, transforming challenges into opportunities for growth and innovation. The journey is collective, requiring the concerted effort of all stakeholders. In this era of digital transformation, the potential for Nigeria to emerge as a leading hub for tech-driven entrepreneurship is not just a dream but a feasible reality. The time to act is now to harness technology and unleash the boundless potential of Nigeria’s entrepreneurial spirit.

Oluwole Asalu is a founder, serial entrepreneur, and technology specialist writing from Lagos, Nigeria.