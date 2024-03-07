2024 WACREN: FG emphasized the role of education in shaping the future of nations.

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman, has emphasized the pivotal role of education in shaping the future of nations.

The Minister who spoke as he delivered a compelling address at the 2024 West and Central African Research and Education Network (WACREN) Conference in Abuja, reaffirmed the importance of research and education in driving sustainable development and highlighted the need for African nations to address challenges in their educational systems.

In his address, the Minister underscored the transformative power of collaboration and innovation, stating, “As we gather here today, we are reminded of the top quality education to ensuring equity and inclusivity and adapting to the desecration, dialogue, and evolving global landscape we find solutions to challenges that confront our educational system.”

He further emphasized the importance of leveraging initiatives like the WACREN conference to strengthen regional ties and build networks that transcend geographical boundaries.

Prof Mamman called for collective efforts to advance education and research in West and Central Africa, recognizing the potential for innovative minds and scholarly endeavours to provide solutions to pressing issues.

He also highlighted the Federal Ministry of Education’s roadmap to transform the educational system of Nigeria under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, expressing optimism about the future of the country’s education sector and calling for support from stakeholders across the African continent.

Also, the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Mr. Chris Maiyaki, speaking on the conference theme, “Forging Future High Education and Research Communities,” emphasizing the need for proactive, innovative, and forward-thinking approaches to teaching, learning, and research.

Represented by Dr……, Maiyaki encouraged participants to embrace digital transformation, foster collaboration, and cultivate a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among students and faculty.

Maiyaki’s remarks highlighted the importance of preparing higher education and research communities for the challenges and opportunities ahead, calling for engagement in thought-provoking discussions, sharing best practices, and exploring innovative solutions to common challenges.

He emphasized the collective efforts needed to shape a brighter future for generations to come, encouraging active participation and networking among participants.

“I encourage all participants to actively engage in sessions, network with their peers and seize the opportunity to contribute their expertise and insight to the discussions, together we can forge stronger more resilient higher education and research communities that are capable of shaping a brighter future for generations to come I wish you all to be productive.”