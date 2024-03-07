Nigeria joint security dance at Imo community shame – IPOB

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Wednesday described as a shame, the dance by the Joint Nigerian Security taskforce at Orsuihiteukwa in Orsu Local Government Area, Imo State.

Denying having any camp at Orsuihitukwa, IPOB through her spokesperson, Emma Powerful, stated that the security operatives were making a caricature of the Nigeria Security institutions adding, ” ESN does not have any camps at Orsuihitukwa, and all ESN camps are intact.

“And again, ESN is not a terrorist para-military but a group of self-defence, law-abiding volunteers that protect our communities from Islamic terrorists the Nigerian government does not wish to confront.

“On Monday 4th March, 2024, a combined forces of Nigeria Army, Navy, Air force, DSS, Civil defence Corps and Police on a combat mission at Orsuihitukwa, were seen dancing around the village market like boy scouts on a crusade in a viral video. The supposed Forces were seen dancing with a megaphone and wufa speaker like unprofessional men as they claim to have defeated and dislodged ESN and IPOB from Orsuihitukwa.

“The villagers were watching these men making caricature of themselves in the market square unimpressed. The Nigerian government and her murderous Security Forces can go to any length to blackmail IPOB and ESN. This latest dance of shame at the market square in Imo State by the Nigeria security forces shows they are mad men in the security apparatus of Nigeria and this show is among the cheapest blackmail and propaganda against IPOB and ESN.

“Unfortunately for the Nigeria Security Forces, Ndigbo know that the criminals operating in the Orsuihitukwa are not ESN under IPOB but the infiltrators recruited, funded, sent by the Nigeria government through their Fulani double agent alamajiri boy in Finland.

“The criminal camp leader called Butuzor (Temple) is their general commander for Simon Ekpa. There has been many leaked audios of their conversations all over social media. These criminals have not hidden their bitterness and anger against IPOB and IPOB leadership. Recently, these criminals have denounced IPOB and ESN.

“In some of the gruesome pictures of some of the criminals that these shameless and murderous Security Forces eliminated showed that they were wearing the so-called Liberation Army regalias. Even the items and insignia recovered from the invaded camps were that of the Liberation Army under the fraudulent Biafra government in exile that Simon Ekpa was deceptively scamming ignorant and gullible people with.

“These criminals were created by the Nigeria government to infiltrate and make the IPOB peaceful movement look violent. Fortunately, the infiltrators and agent provocateurs have been defeated by IPOB. Hope Uzodinma and the Nigerian government sent his deputy governor and other people to negotiate with these criminals to vacate those camps and drop their arms, and leave Imo State.

“After their negotiations failed, the Nigeria government rolled out heavy military assault weapons to eliminate their recruited ignorant mumus. Meanwhile, the Fulani herdsman agent paid to recruit the ignorant youths to blackmail IPOB is enjoying diplomatic protection in Finland, courtesy of the Nigerian government lobbyist.

“Where were Nigerian Joint Security Forces in almost three years that these criminals have wrecked havoc in Imo State as Hope Uzodinma claimed ignorance and helpless? The recruited mugus have been used, dumped, and eliminated. As their criminal leader in Finland will say, “What they don’t know is bigger than them.”

“The useless idiots have been used by Hope Uzodinma to clinch the second term in office. Now, it is either they agree to be settled or be eliminated for him to enjoy his remaining days in office. The operators of camps in the Orsuihitukwa community, Orsu Local Government Area, and in Aku Ihube in Okigwe LGA are not ESN operatives

“They are Nigeria criminal agents recruited to impersonate IPOB and ESN. Their agenda have been defeated. They no longer bear the name of ESN but Liberation Army. They have no link with IPOB and are not working for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not part of their illusion called Biafra Government in Exile or Biafra Liberation Army. The Nigerian government and her murderous Security Forces are very much aware, but because their agenda is to blackmail IPOB, ESN, and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, they keep linking the activities of these criminals to IPOB and ESN.

“IPOB remains a peaceful movement for now. If we change our peaceful approach, we shall make it public. ESN is a disciplined and focused armed Vigilantees under the command of IPOB leadership with a mandate to dislodge murderous Fulani militia from our forests and bushes.

“The Nigerian government and her murderous Security Forces can continue with their dance of shame across all market squares in Alaigbo to disparage IPOB and ESN, but our people know the truth and will continue watch you ridicule yourselves. We promise them that Ndigbo knows the truth. The love our people have for IPOB, ESN, and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu can never be diminished. The Nigerian government blackmail is dead on arrival. The people are the IPOB, and IPOB are the people. The Nigerian government should deal with that,’ he stated