Plateau Gov sues for collaboration to curtail killings, hosts GOC, IGP

Daniel Dauda, Jos

The Governor of Plateau State, Barr.Caleb Mutfwang has met with the General Officer Commanding the 3 Armoured Division and Commander of Operation Save Haven Maj. Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar to assess the security situation in Mangu, Riyom, and other Local Government Areas of the state.

Governor Mutfwang who received Maj. Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar at the New Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos, restated his resolve to a speedy end to the violent attacks on communities in the state.

“We want to say that your coming is an opportunity not only for you, but the Chief of Army Staff and even for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, to write his name in gold as one that came to end the unnecessary bloodshed on the Plateau.

“While it is true that we must deploy non-kinetic options to deal with this crisis, the necessity of a coordinated kinetic action cannot be de-emphasized. We therefore would want to plead with you to rally your troops and mobilize your troops to do the needful in the defense of our fatherland.”

Mutfwang charged the security agencies to put in more efforts and arrest the bandits who have infiltrated communities in the state with the plot to destabilize the people and inflict pain on them.

The General Officer Commanding the Three Armoured Division and Commander, Operation Save Haven, Maj. Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar assured the Governor of his total support to end the wanton destruction of lives and properties in some communities of the state.

He stressed the need for the deployment of non- kinetic approach to addressing the situation and promised that the security agencies will not rest on their oars until the situation is brought under total control.

Gen. Abubakar said he has temporarily relocated the Command to Mangu Local Government Area where there was heightened insecurity with a view to arresting the situation.

He therefore appealed to the people to cooperate by giving out intelligence to security agencies for prompt intervention.

Mutfwang who, also hosted the Acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun applauded him for the efforts so far put in addressing the security situation in the state and urged him to do more to arrest it.

He said, “We as a government, we are ready to collaborate with the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to ensure that criminality is eliminated on the Plateau. We therefore want to thank you for this demonstration of commitment, having come here in person to assess for yourself and not just to rely on hearsay.

“We believe that your coming will encourage us, it will restore confidence in the people, and that even your officers and men will know that you mean business. I am sure that your success will bring a great delight to Mr. President and Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, who has always trusted you and I am sure that his trust in you will not be in vain,” he stated.

The Acting IGP, Egbetokun praised the Governor for the steps he has taken to address the situation and assured him of the support of the Police in arresting the circle of killings in the state.