Zulum confirms Barr Fannami as Borno HOS

AHMED MARI,, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has approved the confirmation of the appointment of Barrister Mallam Fannami as the substantive Head of Service of the state.

It would be recalled that Barrister Mallam Fannami has been holding the office in acting capacity since the retirement of the former Head of Service Barr Simon Magwi.

Prof. Zulum in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Hon. Bukar Tijani said the Executive Governor of Borno state, Prof. Babagana Zulum in accordance with powers conferred on the Executive Governor by Section 208, Sub-Section 2(b) and 3 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.has approved the confirmation of Barr. Mallam Fannami, mni as the Substantive Head of Borno State Civil Service with effect from 17th July, 2023.”

Barr. Fannami, who was born in Damasak, headquarters of Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State on 15th January, 1966 attended Damasak Central Primary School from 1971 to 1977 and Government Technical Secondary School Buni Yadi from 1977 to 1982 where he obtained his GCE/WAEC Certificate.

The new Head of Service proceeded to the University of Maiduguri in 1982 and read Common Law where graduated with Bachelor’s degree LL.B in Common Law in 1987and then proceeded to the Nigerian Law School, Lagos in 1987 and was called to the Nigerian Bar on 11th May, 1989 as well did his National Youth Service Corp with the Niger State Ministry of Justice, Minna and passed-out in 1989.

According to the statement, Barr Fannami started his civil service career with the Borno State Ministry of Justice as state counsel II on 29th January, 1990 and rose to become the Ministerial Secretary Ministry of Justice on 16th October, 2009.and later appointed Permanent Secretary on 27th August, 2010.

“During his career as Permanent Secretary, he has served in several ministries and departments of government before his appointment as the acting Head of Service on 21st October, 2023. Barr. Mallam Fannami, mni is a member of the prestigious National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru. He is married with children” the statement added.