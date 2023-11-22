Plateau Assembly speaker, Sule, deputy, resign as minority leader, Gabriel steps in

Daniel Dauda, Jos

In a dramatic twist of events, the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt.Hon. Moses Sule has officially resigned his position.

The outgoing speaker of the Plateau State 10th Assembly, Rt.Hon. Sule is the member representing Mikang State constituency in the House under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Gwottaon Fom, has also resigned.

While the Minority Leader

Hon. Gabriel Dawang representing Pankshin North, and a member of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) has been chosen to serve as the new speaker of the 10th Assembly, Hon. Timothy Dantong, who represents the Riyom constituency emerged as the new deputy speaker of the Assembly.

Daily Champion learnt that the development may be related to the recent sacking State Assembly PDP legislators and Governor Caleb Mutfwang, by the Court of Appeal.

Our correspondent observed that the announcement comes amidst a wave of political challenges faced by the PDP in the state, including recent Appellate Court decisions leading to the removal of two Senators and five House of Representatives members at the federal level.

Meanwhile, the resignations have been linked to the broader issues confronting the PDP in the state.

The prevailing belief is that more members of the PDP in the State House of Assembly may soon be sacked by Appeal Court just like other PDP legislators at the federal level.

Notably, the National and State Houses of Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal in Jos had earlier nullified the election of Moses Sule as the representative for the Mikang State constituency.

The court’s decision mandated the withdrawal of the certificate of return previously issued to him and its subsequent issuance to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Naanlong Daniel, who secured the second-highest number of votes during the 18th March elections.

While Sule was elected under the banner of the PDP he has maintained his position as Speaker pending an Appeal Court hearing.

The recent developments signal a complex political outlook in Plateau state, with potential ramifications for the state’s political dynamics.

It was also learned that the House has gone on two months recess.