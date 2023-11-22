Kogi guber: INEC is brewing anarchy in Nigeria — SDP Chieftain

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

Following the massive irregularities that characterized Kogi State off-season gubernatorial election, a Chieftain of the Social Democratic Party SDP Hon. Ben Adaji has warned that the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC might be indirectly inviting the reign of lawlessness in the country.

Adaji, a former House of Representatives candidate for Ankpa federal constituency in the 2023 election disclosed this in an interaction with journalists in Jalingo shortly on arrival from the election in Kogi State.

He said the way and manner INEC conducted the November 11 Kogi governorship election was not only a shame to African Democracy, but a mockery of Nigeria as a nation.

The SDP Chieftain who is also a veteran journalist, noted that the election was openly rigged with impunity by the INEC staff which is suggestive of an invitation for anarchy.

“Since INEC, the body responsible for the conduct of election has turned to “day light robbers” nobody will waste his time to come out for voting in future elections, instead Nigerians may resort to carrying arms to fight for their rights.

“I expect Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC National Chairman who provided all the electoral materials used to commit the crime to have resigned from office after the Kogi election. In the face of glaring electoral fraud and irregularities that characterized the election, particularly in Kogi central, INEC Chairman was busy speaking from two sides of his mouth and contradicting himself.

“I want to tell you that what is left in Nigeria now is for the citizens to go to the streets with arms and chase the selfish and corrupt leaders away. It is glaring that there is no government so what is left for Nigerians is civil disobedience”.

He lamented that for INEC to accept the election results from Okene, Adavi, Okehi, Ajaokuta, and Ogori- Magongo is enough to say Nigeria is finished politically and not worthy of being called a democratic Nation.

I hereby call on President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to urgently scrap INEC forthwith and Prosecute Professor Mahmood and all INEC staff that took part in the Kogi day light robbery.

According to Adaji, announcing the APC candidate as winner of the charade called election is capable of plunging Kogi into War. They may resort to taking laws into their hands since a section of the State has no respect for the rule of law ” he warned.

“I want to tell you that Nigeria is sitting on the keg of gun powerder, we are on a very fragile stage. We are having the worst situation; we are having impunity as the order of the day, imagine where INEC admitted their officers have compromised, they demanded the arrest of those officers, they have their details, and they deployed them, but the same INEC went ahead to declare results which is a product of criminalities committed by her staff few minutes later “.

Adaji called on Nigerians to stand up for their rights, as that is the only way to chase corrupt leaders out of power.