Peter Obi, Obi of Onitsha, Anyaoku ,Tambuwal,others attend Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL) 21st CVL Leadership symposium held in Lagos

L-r … Senator Aminu Tambuwal; Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party 2023 Election. Mr Peter Obi; founder CVL (Centre for Values in Leadership) Prof Pat Utomi; Chairman of the Occasion, Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State Obong Victor Attah; Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe; SSG to Enugu State Government, Prof Chidi Onyia; Director Public Sector Initiative Lagos Business School.Prof. Franklin Ngwu.

L-r… Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr Abdullahi Sule; Chairman, a life pharmaceutical product.Clinton Nwankwo, Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party 2023 Election. Mr Peter Obi; former Governor of Akwa Ibom State Obong Victor Attah; Senator Aminu Tambuwal.

L-r…Former Minister of Petroleum, Don Etiebet; Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr Abdullahi Sule; founder CVL (Centre for Values in Leadership) Prof Pat Utomi.

L-r… Director Public Sector Initiative Lagos Business Prof. Franklin Ngwu.; Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party 2023 Election, Mr Peter Obi; Past President of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Dr. Sam Ohuabunwa.

L-r…SSG to Enugu State Government ,Prof Chidi Onyia; Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State Obong Victor Attah and Senator Aminu Tambuwal.

L-r …Former, Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency. Dr. Dakuku Peterside with Oladapo Olanipekun, (SAN).

L-r… Chief Delly Ajufo; Senior Political Adviser British Deputy High Commission Lagos Mr. Wale Adebajo and Veteran Olawale Okunniyi.

L-r…Engr, Ahmad Rufai Zakari; Senator Aminu Tambuwal; Presidential candidate of the Labour Party 2023 Election Mr Peter Obi; the celebrant/founder CVL (Centre for Values in Leadership) Prof Pat Utomi, his wife Prof Ifeoma Utomi, Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe; during 21st Annual Lecture & International Leadership Symposium on Democracy, Governance and National Performance, Organized by CVL (Centre for Values in Leadership).

the Keynote Speaker, Director of the School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), Johns Hopkins University Prof Peter Lewis, addressing the audience.

Cross Section of the guest.

L-r…Chairman, a life pharmaceutical product Clinton Nwankwo; Engr. Ahmad Rufai Zakari; Senator Aminu Tambuwal; Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe; Director School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), Johns Hopkins University Prof Peter Lewis, during the Book Launching.

L-r… Lady Nneka Chris–Asoluka; her husband Dr . Chris Asoluka and the first indigenous Managing Director of Nigerian Railways Corporation Elder Nath Okoro.

L-r… SSG to Enugu State Government, Prof Chidi Onyia; Former Chief Economic adviser to a former President Professor Osita Ogbu; Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State Obong Victor Attah; Director Public Sector Initiative Lagos Business Prof. Franklin Ngwu, Senior Pastor of Trinity House. Pastor Ituah Ighodalo. at the launch of a book written by Prof Pat Utomi.

Prof Pat Utomi and his wife Prof Ifeoma ( Both middle) their daughter Ms. Isioma Utomi (left ) and others Cutting his 68th birthday cake during the 21st Annual Lecture & International Leadership Symposium on Democracy, Governance and National Performance, Organized by CVL (Centre for Values in Leadership) held in Lagos on 6/2/2024 …PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

