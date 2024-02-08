Champion Newspapers Limited
Peter Obi, Obi of Onitsha, Anyaoku ,Tambuwal,others attend Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL) 21st CVL Leadership symposium held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r ...Founder CVL  Professor Pat Utomi; his wife Chairperson, Associate Prof of Orthodontics, LUTH. Dr. Ifeoma Utomi; former Commonwealth secretary-general, Chief  Emeka Anyaoku; Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe;  Keynote Speaker,   Director School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), Johns Hopkins  University Prof Peter Lewis, during 21st Annual Lecture & International Leadership Symposium on Democracy, Governance and National Performance, organised by  CVL (Centre for Values in Leadership) held in Lagos on 6/2/2024 ...PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r … Senator  Aminu Tambuwal; Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party 2023 Election. Mr Peter Obi; founder CVL (Centre for Values in Leadership)  Prof Pat Utomi; Chairman of the Occasion, Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State Obong Victor Attah; Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe; SSG to Enugu State Government, Prof Chidi Onyia; Director Public Sector Initiative Lagos Business School.Prof.  Franklin Ngwu.

L-r…  Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr Abdullahi Sule; Chairman,  a life pharmaceutical product.Clinton Nwankwo, Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party 2023 Election. Mr Peter Obi;  former Governor of Akwa Ibom State Obong Victor Attah; Senator  Aminu Tambuwal.

L-r…Former Minister of Petroleum, Don Etiebet; Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr Abdullahi Sule; founder CVL (Centre for Values in Leadership)  Prof Pat Utomi.

L-r… Director Public Sector  Initiative Lagos Business Prof.  Franklin Ngwu.; Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party 2023 Election, Mr Peter Obi; Past President of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Dr. Sam Ohuabunwa.

L-r…SSG to Enugu State Government ,Prof Chidi Onyia; Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State Obong Victor Attah and Senator  Aminu Tambuwal.

L-r …Former, Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency. Dr. Dakuku Peterside  with Oladapo Olanipekun, (SAN).

L-r… Chief Delly Ajufo; Senior Political Adviser British Deputy High  Commission Lagos  Mr. Wale Adebajo and  Veteran Olawale Okunniyi.

L-r…Engr, Ahmad Rufai Zakari; Senator  Aminu Tambuwal; Presidential candidate of the Labour Party 2023 Election Mr Peter Obi; the celebrant/founder CVL (Centre for Values in Leadership)  Prof Pat Utomi, his wife Prof Ifeoma Utomi, Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe;  during 21st Annual Lecture & International Leadership Symposium on Democracy, Governance and National Performance, Organized by  CVL (Centre for Values in Leadership).

the Keynote Speaker, Director of the School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), Johns Hopkins  University Prof Peter Lewis, addressing the audience.

Cross Section of the guest.

L-r…Chairman,  a life pharmaceutical product Clinton Nwankwo;  Engr. Ahmad Rufai Zakari; Senator  Aminu Tambuwal; Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe;  Director School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), Johns Hopkins  University Prof Peter Lewis, during the Book Launching.

L-r… Lady Nneka Chris–Asoluka; her husband Dr . Chris Asoluka and the first indigenous Managing Director of Nigerian Railways Corporation Elder Nath Okoro.

L-r… SSG to Enugu State Government, Prof Chidi Onyia; Former Chief Economic adviser to a former President  Professor Osita Ogbu; Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State Obong Victor Attah; Director Public Sector  Initiative Lagos Business Prof.  Franklin Ngwu, Senior Pastor of Trinity House.  Pastor  Ituah Ighodalo. at the launch of a book written by Prof Pat Utomi.

Prof Pat Utomi and his wife Prof Ifeoma ( Both middle) their daughter Ms. Isioma Utomi  (left ) and others  Cutting his  68th  birthday cake during the 21st Annual Lecture & International Leadership Symposium on Democracy, Governance and National Performance, Organized by  CVL (Centre for Values in Leadership) held in Lagos on 6/2/2024 …PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

