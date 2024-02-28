Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Peter Obi, Anyaoku , Ike Nwachukwu, others, attend tribute for Prof Ben Nwabueze, who died at 92

Photo Gallery
L-r... The  Children of the late Prof Ben Nwabueze,   Dr. Nnamdi   Nwabueze;  Dr. Eni Nwabueze; Presidential candidate of the Labour Party 2023 Election Mr. Peter Obi; former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief  Emeka Anyaoku;  Obi Nwabueze, during the Tribute for late Prof.  Ben Nwabueze from March 22, 1931, to October 29, 2023, held at Harbour point in Lagos on 23/2/2024 .... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
147
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

R-l …First son Dr. Eni   Nwabueze, Mrs. Frank, Dr Nnamdi Nwabueze and others.

L-r … Dr. Nnamdi Nwabueze; Dr. Eni Nwabueze; Presidential candidate of the Labour Party 2023 Election Mr. Peter Obi; Obi Nwabueze and Chinazom Nwabueze.

L-r… Presidential candidate of the Labour Party 2023 Election Mr Peter Obi; Solomon   Asemota (SAN);  Veteran Olawale Okunniyi and retired Major-General Ike  Nwachukwu.

L-r…Founder/Chairman Anambra Indigenes in Lagos Prince Andy Moore Ezejioha; Eze Udo, Ikem Agbasi and  President Association of Eze Ndigbo Nauzoije South,  Eze John –Greg Okey Ezebuadi.

L-r … Past President and Chairman of the governing council, Institute of Directors Nigeria,/ Executive Secretary Goddy  Jidenma Foundation. Dr. Ije Jidenma, with former Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria and former Presidential aspirant  Dr. Kingsley  Moghalu.

Lady Pat Otuchere –Obakodo; Mrs Ngozi Nwabueze (3rd wife of the disease  ) Dr  S. Nwabueze.

Chief Executive Officer, Colonades Hotels and Resorts Limited Chief Charles Odunukwe (2nd left) poses with friends.

L-r…  Dr ,Eni Nwabueze (first Son) . former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief  Emeka Anyaoku Chinazam  Nwabueze (4th Son); Director, The Big–Tent & Member, The Patriot, Salvation Alibor; Chibodum Malizim.

L-r ...Chief Executive Officer, Colonades Hotels and Resorts Limited Chief Charles Odunukwe, discussing with President Association of Eze Ndigbo Nauzoije South,  Eze, John –Greg Okey Ezebuadi.

 L-r... Chief (Mrs) Mercy Agbaruche with Chijioke Okoi (SAN).

Cross section of Children/Family Members, of legal luminary / Pioneer Secretary–General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo   Prof Ben Nwabueze during the Tribute from March 22, 1931, to October 29, 2023, held at Harbour point in Lagos on 23/2/2024 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10771 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 28, 2024

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 27, 2024

All Progressive Congress[APC] Chieftain from Ondo State,Akin…

University of Lagos Staff School inter-house Competition

1 of 427