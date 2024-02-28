Peter Obi, Anyaoku , Ike Nwachukwu, others, attend tribute for Prof Ben Nwabueze, who died at 92

R-l …First son Dr. Eni Nwabueze, Mrs. Frank, Dr Nnamdi Nwabueze and others.
L-r … Dr. Nnamdi Nwabueze; Dr. Eni Nwabueze; Presidential candidate of the Labour Party 2023 Election Mr. Peter Obi; Obi Nwabueze and Chinazom Nwabueze.
L-r… Presidential candidate of the Labour Party 2023 Election Mr Peter Obi; Solomon Asemota (SAN); Veteran Olawale Okunniyi and retired Major-General Ike Nwachukwu.
L-r…Founder/Chairman Anambra Indigenes in Lagos Prince Andy Moore Ezejioha; Eze Udo, Ikem Agbasi and President Association of Eze Ndigbo Nauzoije South, Eze John –Greg Okey Ezebuadi.
L-r … Past President and Chairman of the governing council, Institute of Directors Nigeria,/ Executive Secretary Goddy Jidenma Foundation. Dr. Ije Jidenma, with former Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria and former Presidential aspirant Dr. Kingsley Moghalu.
Lady Pat Otuchere –Obakodo; Mrs Ngozi Nwabueze(3rd wife of the disease ) Dr S. Nwabueze.
Chief Executive Officer, Colonades Hotels and Resorts Limited Chief Charles Odunukwe(2nd left) poses with friends.
L-r… Dr ,Eni Nwabueze (first Son) . former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku Chinazam Nwabueze (4th Son); Director, The Big–Tent & Member, The Patriot, Salvation Alibor; Chibodum Malizim.
L-r ...Chief Executive Officer, Colonades Hotels and Resorts Limited Chief Charles Odunukwe, discussing with President Association of Eze Ndigbo Nauzoije South, Eze, John –Greg Okey Ezebuadi.
L-r... Chief (Mrs) Mercy Agbaruche with Chijioke Okoi (SAN).
Cross section of Children/Family Members, of legal luminary / Pioneer Secretary–General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Prof Ben Nwabueze during the Tribute from March 22, 1931, to October 29, 2023, held at Harbour point in Lagos on 23/2/2024 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
For a better society
—————————————————————–
Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.
Comments are closed.