Tinubu in Owo, extols Akeredolu’s courage, fearless nature 

DAMISI OJO, Akure

President Bola Tinubu accompanied by Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Wednesday visited the ancient town of Owo to condole with Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye, over the death of the former Governor of the state, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The President empathized with the monarch and people of the town over the passing of the former Governor.

According to him, the vacuum created by Akeredolu’s vacuum will be difficult to fill, stressing that the former Governor’s legacy will remain forever.

He noted it was honourable to depart the world when the ovation is loudest.

Tinubu acknowledged the courage and fearless nature of the late Governor especially his passion for good governance.

He said: “Akeredolu truly embodied courage and fearlessness, especially in his relentless pursuit for good governance. I can only describe him as a fearless fighter, his unwavering commitment to the welfare of his people and his courageous nature will always be remembered”.

The Olowo, Oba Ogunoye, who expressed heartfelt appreciation to the President for his visit, described Akeredolu as a true democrat, praising his unwavering commitment to democratic principles and practices.

Olowo hailed the former Governor’s leadership traits, describing him as a staunch defender of democratic ideals.

The monarch extended his gratitude to Governor Aiyedatiwa, acknowledging his significant efforts in orchestrating a fitting and respectful burial ceremony for the late Governor.

In attendance were also Ekiti State Governor Abiodun Oyebanji; Ondo State Deputy Governor, Dr Olayide Adelami; Speaker, Ondo House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji; and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Prince Segun Omojuwa.

