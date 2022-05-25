PDP “ll return to rule Kwara in 2023 -Bolaji Abdullahi, former Minister

GBENGA OLARINOYE, Ilorin

Former Minister of sports and Youth Development, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi has expressed optimism that the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will win the 2023 general elections in Kwara state overwhelmingly saying that the party has learnt it lessons from the 2019 election.

Abdullahi who emerged through consensus as the PDP candidate for Kwara Central senatorial district on Monday said that he has intimidating experience to defeat candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) in the 2023 general elections.

Fielding questions from journalists in Ilorin after he was declared the party’s candidate, the former Minister said that the Kwara PDP has learnt its lesson in 2019 elections and it’s therefore set to retrieve power from the ruling APC in the state in the 2023 general elections.

He said, “what happened in 2019 in kwara state was an aberration, it happened because we compromised certain things we used to do to stay on in power. We have learnt our lesson and ,we are coming back in 2023.I can tell you for sure that the people of kwara have realized that they have ended up with a government they don’t need and that has greatly provided a leverage for our return to power in 2023 elections.”

Speaking on his capacity for the job, Abdullahi said as a journalist,his primary assignment is asking questions, and he has learnt a lot on the job.

He also said, “I started as a Special Assistant, I worked very hard and performed excellently during my tenure as Special Assistant, Special Adviser to the Governor, Commissioner, Federal Minister and a complete party man as the National Spokesman of the party. Nobody among candidates of other political parties can beat my experience and the people of Kwara know that, So,I’m the best man for the job.

“This time around, I’m going to work harder and make the unprecedented difference we never had before in Kwara Central because what we are having currently is zero, compare to what im bringing to the table.

He added that, “I will be actively involved in making laws that will make Nigeria a better place for everyone to live.Our youths would be actively engaged and we will create opportunities for everyone to live a better life.”

Abdullahi also criticized the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for its gross incompetence that had brought the country low in all fronts since her creation.

He said, “It’s gross incompetence that has caused President Muhammadu Buhari to make the country what it is today, its not about any political will, you can only give what you have.

“We need to completely rebuild this country, and everyone knows by now that the APC has completely failed Nigerians and the PDP is ready to take up that challenge.

“It’s very clear that we cannot hand over the current Nigeria to our children because those children that the ruling party, the elites refused to properly take care now in terms of quality education and gainful employment are the ones that would not give their own children peace of minds,and be controlling them tomorrow with guns if we don’t do the needful now”, he added

