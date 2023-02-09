PDP Gov candidate, Chief Ifeanyi Odii, pledges to pursue Civil Service Reforms/Industrialization if elected

By CLEMENT NNACHI /ABAKALIKI

The Governorship Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party [PDP] Ebonyi State Chief Dr Ifeanyi Odii, has pledged to pursue aggressive Civil Service Reform/industrialization in the State if elected.

Chief Odii made the assertion in Ameka Ezza South Local Government Area of the State on Wednesday, while addressing stakeholders/party supporters during the flag-off of PDP Gubernatorial Campaign rally Ezza South zone.

He said that his administration will provide empowerment, civil service reforms, regular payment of salary and pension .

The Governorship Candidate emphasized that he would industrialize the State, to curb the menace of unemployment facing the youths.

‘Our Government will bring total reforms to Civil Service, true transformation to our education sector, payment of gratuity and welfare of the people’

‘My Foundation named ‘Ebelle and Anyichuks Foundation’, has constructed 150 Houses, nine churches and awarded scholarship to teeming number of students in tertiary institutions .

In a remark, the PDP Senatorial Candidate for Ebonyi North Zone and the Senator representing the Area

Dr Sam Egwu, reiterated that the State remains a PDP State.

‘I urge you the electorate to remain resolute in their support to the PDP’

Senator Egwu appealed to PDP members who felt aggrieved as a result of the Party Primaries, to come back to build a formidable party.

‘With the massive turnout of supporters and party faithfuls today, I am convinced that the party will clinch the government House in the next election.

According to him. ‘I am happy that Ebonyi State had remained a PDP State, and will win all the various positions during the election.’

;All the National Assembly members are firmly intact in PDP, we refused to defect to any other party,

Contributing the State Chairman of the party Barrister Silas Onu, admonished the people to vote massively for all candidates of the People’s Democratic Party.

‘The PDP is on a rescue mission, the hardship imposed on the masses is too much, we should not allow such government to be in power again’

Various Speakers including the State deputy Chairman of the party Barrister Ifeanyi Nworie, enjoined the people to embrace PDP.

Highlights of the event was the presentation of the PDP Flag by the National Vice Chairman of PDP South- east zone Chief Ali Odefa, to contestants vying elective positions, ranging from Governorship, ‘Senatorial, House of Representative and House of Assembly respectively.

The rally had in attendance the Director General of PDP Governorship Campaign Council Chief Austin Edeze, the deputy Governorship Candidate Chief Paulinus Igwenwagu, the Senatorial Candidate for Ebonyi Central Chief Laz Ogbeh, the Senatorial Candidate for Ebonyi South zone Chief Ama Nnachi, and the House of Representative Candidate for OHANIVO Federal Constituency Chief Livinus Makwe.

Others include PDP Candidates contesting elective offices, Support Groups, women groups, youth organizations, cultural troopes among others.