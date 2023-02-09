Elections: NIS intercepts 6,216 current Nigeria Voter Cards and National ID Cards in 21 States.

Odunitan Ayeni, Abuja

Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has made a provision to equipped her personnel in Nigeria borders and ensure that ineligible persons, particularly migrants, do not participate in the electoral process.

NIS has disclosed that some voter cards and national ID cards from certain migrants were recently intercepted and confiscated, warning that “stiff sanctions await any migrant” who attempts to participate in the nation’s electoral process.

The Comptroller General of Immigration (CGI), Isah Idris Jere, made this known on Wednesday at a meeting with top management staff of the organisation including zonal coordinators, and comptrollers in charge of election in Abuja.

Mr Idris, who refused to give the details but the total volumes of the cards as 6216 voter cards and national ID cards in 21 States like Jigawa, Nasarawa Kwara, Balyesa, Oyo, Kogi, Lagos and others, and he refused to give out the identity of the alleged culprits.

But he said his men are committed to ensuring peaceful conduct of the elections by adhering strictly to its statutory responsibility of safeguarding the nation’s border lines.

The meeting was an operational briefing given as part of the preparatory activities for the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

The CGI reiterated the “government’s commitment to a free and fair electoral process for the 2023 general elections” and charged concerned men and officers of NIS to upscale surveillance activities in all locations including “Border Crossing Points” to ensure successful elections.

The immigration boss, while stressing the Service’s ethical obligation and

commitment to maintain political neutrality in the discharge of statutory

duties, said ‘as Para-military Officers, we are prohibited from political

partisanship before, during and after the elections.

“Therefore, the Service is seizing the opportunity to sensitize its Personnel

through their respective Comptrollers on the need for them to remain apolitical

before, during and after the elections as members of the Service.”

He warned all personnel that “any infractions or unprofessional conduct

before, during and after the elections will attract severe sanctions.”

“Consequently, all the Comptroller’s shall be held liable for any lapses or partisanship involving personnel under their watch”.

He said, You are hereby charged to re-orientate Officers and Men to exhibit high sense of professionalism to complement the current positive public perceptions of the Service as a result of our ongoing reforms.