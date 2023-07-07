Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Pastor Mrs. Folu Adeboye, 2nd MGO , Public Lecture on her 75th birthday held in Ogun

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L- r ... the Immediate Past Vice Chancellor University of Lagos  Guest Lecturer, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe discussing with the Celebrant  Wife of General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG). Pastor (Mrs.)  Foluke  Adeboye, during the 2nd MGO Birthday, Public Lecture   Theme ‘Effective Teaching & Discipleship Through Christian  Education ‘ on her 75th Birthday held at Redemption City Mowe Ogun State in Lagos on 6/7/2023.
13
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r… Chairperson of the Ocassion (Member BOT. RCCG) Pastor (Mrs) Oretayo Adetola; Immediate Past Vice Chancellor University of Lagos  Guest Lecturer, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe discussing with the Celebrant  Wife of General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG). Pastor (Mrs.)  Foluke  Adeboye.

 L-r Chairperson of the Ocassion (Member BOT. RCCG) Pastor (Mrs) Oretayo Adetola; Immediate Past Vice-Chancellor the University of Lagos  Guest Lecturer, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe exchanging greetings with Assistant General Overseer in charge of administration and personnel at the Redeemed Christian Church of God Pastor Dr. Johnson Funsho Odesola and Pastor Joseph Obayemi.

L-r… Immediate Past Vice Chancellor University of Lagos  Guest Lecturer, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; exchanging greetings with Pastor  Prof Oladele Balogun.

R-l… Pastor  Joseph Obayemi . Pst (Mrs) Oretayo Adetola . Prof Jide Osuntokun . Pastor (Mrs.)  Foluke  Adeboye,  (Mummy GO). Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe. Pst Funsho Odesola. Pastor Sunday Akande. during the 2nd MGO Birthday, Public Lecture   Theme ‘Effective Teaching & Discipleship Through Christian  Education ‘ on her  (Mummy GO) 75th Birthday held at Redemption City Mowe Ogun State in Lagos on 6/7/2023. Courtesy from Chinyere Ikeanyi.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 9653 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State host President General…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, July 7,2023

Nestlé Professional project on food vendors in Nigeria at…

Service of Songs in honour of the late Otunba Michael…

1 of 328