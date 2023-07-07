Pastor Mrs. Folu Adeboye, 2nd MGO , Public Lecture on her 75th birthday held in Ogun

L-r… Chairperson of the Ocassion (Member BOT. RCCG) Pastor (Mrs) Oretayo Adetola; Immediate Past Vice Chancellor University of Lagos Guest Lecturer, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe discussing with the Celebrant Wife of General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG). Pastor (Mrs.) Foluke Adeboye.

L-r Chairperson of the Ocassion (Member BOT. RCCG) Pastor (Mrs) Oretayo Adetola; Immediate Past Vice-Chancellor the University of Lagos Guest Lecturer, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe exchanging greetings with Assistant General Overseer in charge of administration and personnel at the Redeemed Christian Church of God Pastor Dr. Johnson Funsho Odesola and Pastor Joseph Obayemi.

L-r… Immediate Past Vice Chancellor University of Lagos Guest Lecturer, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; exchanging greetings with Pastor Prof Oladele Balogun.

R-l… Pastor Joseph Obayemi . Pst (Mrs) Oretayo Adetola . Prof Jide Osuntokun . Pastor (Mrs.) Foluke Adeboye, (Mummy GO). Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe. Pst Funsho Odesola. Pastor Sunday Akande. during the 2nd MGO Birthday, Public Lecture Theme ‘Effective Teaching & Discipleship Through Christian Education ‘ on her (Mummy GO) 75th Birthday held at Redemption City Mowe Ogun State in Lagos on 6/7/2023. Courtesy from Chinyere Ikeanyi.

