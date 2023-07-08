Bauchi Police arrests 21 year old housewife for  killing  husband 

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

A 21-year-old housewife, Maimunatu Sulaiman of the Kofar Dumi area in the Bauchi metropolis has been arrested by the Bauchi State police command for allegedly killing her husband.

Ag Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Aminu Gimba Ahmed in a statement revealed that the accused housewife allegedly stabbed her husband with the intention of killing him following an altercation that ensued between them.

According to him, on receiving the information, Police Detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer, Township Police Division, acted immediately by rushing to the scene of the crime at the address.

He stated that they took both the victim and the suspect to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi for medical attention.

The PPRO said that reports obtained from medical doctors confirmed that the victim died as a result of an injury inflicted on his chest, while the suspect sustained minor bruises on her stomach.

According to him, “preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect (Maimuna Suleiman) stabbed her husband, Aliyu Mohammad of the same address as a result of an altercation that ensued between them on the 5th of July, 20223 at about 1800hrs in their matrimonial home.

He added that “during interrogation, the suspect confessed to having committed the crime.

According to the PPRO, the investigation continues, and the suspect will be charged in court upon completion of the investigation.

