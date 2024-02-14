Pastor Evelyn Joshua Overwhelms Ghana Community with Love

The people of Doryumu community in the Greater Accra region of Ghana will not forget Monday, February 12, 2024 in a hurry. The sleepy community witnessed and unprecedented outpouring of God’s love through the milk of human kindness provided by Pastor Evelyn Joshua and the Emmanuel TV Partners.The woman of God and the Emmanuel TV Partners donated truckloads of assorted food items, cooking utensils, clothing, educational materials and cash gifts to the community, comprising the elderly, the youth and schoolchildren.

Describing the charity outreach as one of the legacies of Prophet TB Joshua, the woman of God added that it was one of those things the late man of God was very passionate about before his transition to eternal glory. “We are here because God is with us. You are sitting down here today because God is with you. We are here on an assignment from God. It not by power not by might but by the grace of God. This is a vision given to our father in the lord, Prophet TB Joshua.

“Though he has gone to be with the lord, his legacy leaves on. This is the foundation he has laid down and we must continue with it. He told us that when you come to a place and the people welcome you and the power of God moves, before you leave that land, you must bless the people,” she said.Welcoming the woman of God and the Emmanuel TV Partners, the traditional head of the Doryumu community, His Majesty, Nene Tetteh Doryumu II of Doryumu Kingdom said:

“We are saying thank you to the woman of God for coming. The ay the church is taking care of the wellbeing of the people is quite commendable. This gesture is an act of holiness because Godliness is next to holiness. We are overwhelmed with what Pastor Evelyn Joshua and the Emmanuel TV Partners have done for us today.”In the same vein, the chief in charge of programmes, Nene Anorbarh Sasraku II said:

“We are overwhelmed by the love shown to us here by Pastor Evelyn Joshua and the Emmanuel TV Team. For a very busy women whom the whole world wants to see to come down here and show us love in humility is something we have never witnessed in the community. “We are lost for words and as you can see even the members of the community are shocked. We will continue to remember her in our prayers. Indeed, the church is marching on and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it, in Jesus’ name.

”Before she oversaw the sharing of the gifts items, the Member of Parliament representing the Shai Osu-Doku Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Hon Lynda Akueley, expressed inimitable joy for the fact that her community was chosen by God for such an unforgettable experience. “In fact, I have never seen a thing like this before in my entire life as a Member of Parliament.

This is the first time I have witnessed such a package for the community. What I have to say is that our lawmakers, the chiefs and the good people of Osu-Doku are most grateful for this gesture. God should richly bless the church and Mrs Evelyn Joshua. Because of this, I will visit the church and let the whole world know what she has done,” she said.Speaking also, an Emmanuel TV Partner, Dr. William Dedeje said giving has always been a policy of The SCOAN and as such it is a usual that they reach out to communities where people are in need in fulfilment of Christ’s injunction that we should be our brother’s keeper.

“The SCOAN is giving out to the elderly. We have a lot for them here. We have clothing, cooking utensils, assorted food items. We also have gifts for the disabled. The chiefs, the assembly men and the MP of the area are all happy to witness this massive show of love from Pastor Evelyn Joshua and the Emmanuel TV Partners.

“There have never seen this in their lives and that accounts for the jubilation you are seeing here today. They are so surprised that the Emmanuel TV Team could find them worthy of this special gesture,” he said.