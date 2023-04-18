Passengers stranded; airport grounded as aviation workers begin strike in Lagos

.Sirika appeals to workers to suspend strike

Activities in the aviation sector of Nigeria have been disrupted with many passengers stranded as Aviation Unions today commence their two-day warning strike.

Members of the unions have blocked the entrance to the Murtala Muhammad Airport domestic terminal, leaving many passengers stranded.

This falls on the heels of a meeting called by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority which ended in a stalemate with the unions insisting on going ahead with the strike.

The Director-General, Civil Aviation, Capt. Musa Nuhu, called the meeting aimed at prevailing on the unions to shelve their planned two-day warning strike with representatives of the unions in attendance.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Aviation, Dr Emmanuel Meribole, was also at the meeting.

The unions comprise the National Union of Air Transport Employees, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria; the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers and the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals.

They are demanding, among other things, that the planned demolition of aviation agencies’ headquarters in Lagos be halted while also advocating the implementation of conditions of service signed with the staff of the aviation agencies.

The Deputy General Secretary of ATSSSAN, Comrade Frances Akinjole in a short interview last night after the meeting said, “As I am talking to you, nothing has changed. If you don’t hear anything from the General Secretary, the strike continues.”

He later followed up with a text message, saying, “The strike goes as planned.”

Security operatives, including police and military officers, are on the ground as the unions sing solidarity songs.

Meanwhile, Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika has appealed to aviation workers to end their ongoing strike.

Sirika’s appeal is contained in a statement issued in Abuja by Mr Odutayo Oluseyi, the Head of Press and Public Affairs in the Ministry.

According to Sirika, the unions should call off the strike and join hands with the ministry to make Nigeria’s aviation industry a hub in Africa.

He said the ministry had intensified efforts to meet the demands of the workers, and expressed displeasure at the ongoing warning strike

According to him, the strike is unnecessary as it will only increase hardship to citizens, affect flight schedules, lead to economic losses, and negatively impact the country’s global rating.

The minister stated that the grievances prompting the strike by the unions ought not to have led to strike.

“It should be noted that the planned demolition of certain buildings obstructing the runway is in the public interest and an administrative issue that can be sorted in-house.

“The Unions should have met with the management of Agencies for alternative accommodation to all affected offices before going ahead with the strike.

“On the concession of airports, the Unions are aware of global practices.

“And for the Aviation industry in Nigeria to be the hub in Africa, concession is the way to go to improve infrastructure and make the nation`s airports economically viable without loss of jobs.”

On Conditions of Service in some of the agencies, the minister said the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission “is already carrying out assessments and will soon conclude”.

“The Unions should also note, if they are not already aware, that consequential adjustment of the minimum wage has been finalized and about to be paid any time soon.

“We have always conveyed this information in several conversations and meetings held with the Unions.

“The Management of the Ministry of Aviation is open to continuous engagement with the Unions to improve their welfare.

“However, this can only be done in an atmosphere of peace and mutual respect,” he said.

According to him, while appealing to the unions to sheath their sword, the Management will view seriously any behaviour by any union that is likely to lead to breakdown of law and order at the airports.