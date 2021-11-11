Pan African Music Fashion Runway, Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement hold Dec. 4

The seventh edition of Pan African Music Fashion Runway and Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement #GCAA , being organized by the NMO Management Limited, will hold on December 4, 2021, in Lagos.

The event, which is scheduled to be virtual /physical, is described as Nigeria’s most influential fashion brand.

Speaking at a briefing in Lagos that heralds the event, Managing Director of NMO Management Limited, Ngozi Omambala, said the show, which would be held strictly under COVID-19 health protocols, would showcase a cultural platform that blends contemporary Pan African designers.

Omambala added that it would feature international runway models, cutting edge fashion with live music excellence.

The NMO boss said: “The Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement #GCAA is an award platform programme that honours trailblazers and pioneers, recognizing their significant contribution in the creative industry”.

“It will be streamed live via social media – as was last year’s successful event – which opened the pioneering music and fashion platform to a global audience.

“The challenges and unprecedented nature of the 2020 pandemic is still although to a lesser degree apparent. This year’s 2021 hybrid edition (virtual/physical) strictly follows stipulated health protocols.

“Our priority is to produce in a safe environment, the first-class event of live music excellence, while showcasing Pan African fashion, established designers and international runway models.

“Our invaluable experience and hindsight give us the unique privilege to create and deliver an event without compromising on entertainment value”, she added.

Highlighting Music Fashion Runway Ambassadors, Omambala said t for the first time in its history; Music Fashion Runway has selected two ambassadors, adding: “Kemi Amusan and Nelson Oghenekewe are veterans of the international runway circuit and #MFR platform from its early inception. Both have risen to walk international runways to high acclaim and are winners of #MFR Model of year Award 2020.”

The two campaign Ambassadors were destined for the big billboard with their stunning campaign visual for the seventh annual Pan African Music Fashion Runway #MFR and Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement Award #GCAA.

According to the organizers, renowned international Broadcaster, Brenda Emmanus OBE – a career history spanning over 20 years, is confirmed as host for the popular Pan African 7th annual Music Fashion Runway #MFR, which will be streamed live globally.

The international face of fashion, the organizers added, “is an arts, culture and entertainment correspondent. She made her mark as one of the main presenters of ‘The Clothes Show’, the BBC’s iconic flagship fashion programme for five years, watched by millions of viewers.

“Her impressive career history to date spans across Television, Journalism and radio, having interviewed the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama to name a few”.

