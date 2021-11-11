Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Sanwo-Olu condoles with Pastor Taiwo Odukoya over wife’s death

News
By Peter
0 7

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has condoled with Pastor Taiwo Odukoya over the death of his beloved wife, Nomthi.

The Governor described the unfortunate death of the late Pastor Mrs. Odukoya as a painful and sad occurrence.

The Governor urged Pastor Odukoya to take heart and not lose the strength of his mind, believing that his wife had gone to be with her maker.

The Governor said that death is one of those harsh realities of life that we have to accept, adding that the wonderful children and other family members she left behind have a long life ahead.

The Governor, on behalf of his wife, Dr. Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and the people of Lagos State, prayed for the soul of the bereaved.

He also prayed for her family members, the Fountain of Life Bible Church and the entire Christian faithful over the loss of Pastor Mrs. Nomthi Odukoya, asking God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 5060 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Obaseki celebrates Benin Archbishop Emeritus, Ekpu at 90,…

Okowa, others eulogise late Justice Samuel Oseji

OYSG approves additional scope of work on 34.85 km…

Water Technology: Enugu Govt Partners Firms On Free Training…

1 of 315

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More