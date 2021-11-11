Sanwo-Olu condoles with Pastor Taiwo Odukoya over wife’s death

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has condoled with Pastor Taiwo Odukoya over the death of his beloved wife, Nomthi.

The Governor described the unfortunate death of the late Pastor Mrs. Odukoya as a painful and sad occurrence.

The Governor urged Pastor Odukoya to take heart and not lose the strength of his mind, believing that his wife had gone to be with her maker.

The Governor said that death is one of those harsh realities of life that we have to accept, adding that the wonderful children and other family members she left behind have a long life ahead.

The Governor, on behalf of his wife, Dr. Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and the people of Lagos State, prayed for the soul of the bereaved.

He also prayed for her family members, the Fountain of Life Bible Church and the entire Christian faithful over the loss of Pastor Mrs. Nomthi Odukoya, asking God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

