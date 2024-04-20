Palliative distribution a necessity, not my priority–Gov. Zulum

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Governor, Babagana Zulum of Borno state, has said his administration’s frequent distribution of food palliatives was necessary to strike a balance between addressing the immediate needs of the people affected by the Boko Haram insurgency and laying the groundwork for a lasting change.

Speaking on Saturday in an interview with journalists in Gajiram, Nganzai Local Government Council of the state, Governor Babagana Zulum said that the palliative distribution was to salvage communities whose sources of livelihood were cut off due to the activities of Boko Haram insurgents.

“We are not creating dependency. You can see our efforts in reviving the agricultural sector. People should take note that what we are doing is necessary. We only give food items in places extremely affected by insurgency and gradually, we are transiting out,” Zulum said.

Zulum emphasised the need to establish a sustainable foundation for long-term development rather than relying on short-term solutions like palliative distribution.

While in Gajiram, Governor Zulum personally supervised the distribution of food and non-food items and N25m cash to over 25,000 families comprising 10,000 males and 15,000 females.

Each of the male heads of households received a bag of rice and a bag of maize grain, while about 15,000 families each received one wrapper and N5,000 cash.

Governor Zulum while commending the federal government, said that Borno has received about 15,000 bags of rice from the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

“Let me acknowledge the receipt of about 15,000 bags of rice from the North East Development Commission (NEDC). The rice we distribute here is part of the donation, while Borno State Government donated the maize, wrappers and cash,” Zulum said.

The governor also said, “I wish to extend our sincere gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the management of NEDC for the support.”

Governor Zulum was assisted in the distribution exercise by the Hon. member representing Nganza, Monguno and Matte Federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Engr Bukar Talba, Member, House of Assembly representing Nganzai, Sheikh Ali Gajiram, Honourable Commissioners Sugun Mai Mele and Engr Lawan Abba Wakilbe, Special advisers and other top government officials.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng