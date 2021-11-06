Ozigbo, Uba, Obiano cast votes, calls on voters to turn out to vote

By Pamela Eboh Awka

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Valentine Ozigbo and his wife has cast his vote .

Ozigbo who is the first governorship candidate to cast his vote hailed the people of his community, Amesi in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State for coming out enmass to exercise their franchise.

Speaking after casting his vote, the PDP flag bearer urged people to come out and cast their vote, saying “There us no need to fear. It is safe to come out and vote. You can see, I don’t have any security here with me.”

He however called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to work on their machines in order for people to be able to emphasize their franchise.

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Andy after casting his vote at Central School Ward 1 Uba expressed joy at the peaceful process of the election.

He said, “Things are going on well. I am happy with the process and I believe APC will win. APGA is finished and gone. People are here to ensure they vote out APGA.

Uba’s ward appears to be the only ward that has experienced a smooth run with INEC machines working well.

Meanwhile, the state Governor, Willie Obiano exercised his franchise at ERI primary school at 9:28am, Polling Unit 004, Otuocha Ward Ward 1, Aguleri in Anbra East LGA.

Speaking to journalists after casting his vote with the First lady, Ebelechukwu Obiano, he commended Anambra people for turning out enmass to cast their vote.

He called on people who are yet to come out to turn out and cast vote for the candidate of their choice.