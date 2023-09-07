Oyo state Commissioner for Youth commends Love of Christ Generation Church youth at the Youth TakeOver, Season 2.0.

Youths of Love of Christ Generation Church held their annual Youth TakeOver programme tagged “Breaking Limits,” with the Oyo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Dr. Seun Fakorede, commending them for their zeal in God’s service at their young age. Dr. Fakorede who was the guest speaker at the thanksgiving service which rounded off the event, said: “God is raising a new set of generals; they are politicians who will double as prophets in their youth as they will break limits. This resolution has little or nothing to do with religious identification or faith – it is about enthroning men and women of substance, value and righteousness.”

Addressing the youths, the founder of the Love of Christ Generation Church, Rev. Esther Abimbola Ajayi expressed gratitude for their unwavering support towards her mission. She said: “I like to work with the youths because they give me energy and of course they are our leaders of tomorrow. My advice to you is to keep your heads high and believe in God, then you can indeed break every limitation.”

The celebration which held August 25 — 27 allowed youths to take charge of the service and other activities, and started with a praise night attended by other churches including the CCC international Apex choir a.k.a Ebenezer Crooners, Eti OSA Central choir, C&S Ore Ofe choir, the Glory of God limit breakers choir, Ori Oke Aduramigba Choir and Jesukoh Cathedral choir.

Guest artists included Bukola Bethel, Aypeters Musical Band, Temitope Samuel and Iyanuoluwa Praise. The second day featured sports with Rev Ajayi and her first daughter Sister Olawunmi Ajayi joining the youths in football, long tennis, table tennis, basketball, card and board games.

Other highlights of the event were song renditions by the host choir, drama, Bible recitation and a dance drama by King Akewi’s Jesu Rap.

The concluding thanksgiving service was led by Bro Ishola Amusa, and featured TBS and Elijah Daniel as guest artists. The youths and guests went home thanking God for a celebration which reminded youths of their role in the growth of the church generally.