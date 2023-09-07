NAIPE’s confab opens today with 30 insurance, pension firms lining up as sponsors

African Reinsurance Corporation (Africa Re), Stanbic IBTC Pensions, Sanlam Nigeria as well as NEM Insurance have emerged gold sponsors of the 2023 edition of the annual conference of Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors (NAIPE).

Other gold sponsors are Royal Exchange General Insurance, African Alliance Insurance Plc, Anchor Insurance, as well as Linkage Assurance.

The 2023 NAIPE Conference is supported by many other companies and Associations in the insurance and pension sectors.

They are Capital Express Assurance Limited, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc, Cornerstone Insurance Plc, Custodian Investment, Guinea Insurance Plc, Leadway Assurance Company Limited, Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, LASPEC, Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, Nigerian Insurers Association and Premium Pension Managers.

Others are Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp),ARM Pension Managers, Access Pension, Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation, NSIA Insurance Nigeria, Old Mutual Nigeria Limited, Heirs Insurance Group, Prudential Zenith Life Assurance Company Limited, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, STACO Insurance Plc, SUNU Assurance Plc and Veritas Kapital Assurance .

The conference is scheduled for tomorrow September 7, at Oriental Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos, by 10am.

NAIPE has named Mallam Kasim Garba Kurfi, Managing Director/CEO of APT Securities and Funds Limited, as Keynote Speaker for the Conference with the theme “Role of Insurance and Pension Sectors In Building Sustainable Economic Growth Under The New Government.”

They equally unveiled the names of prominent thought-leaders and astute professionals in the Insurance and Pension industries who will serve as lead panelists at the conference to discuss the theme of the conference.

The panelists include Mr Eddie Efekoha, President of West African Insurance Companies Association (WAICA)/Group Managing Director, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance (CHI); Olumide Oyetan, President of Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria, (PenOp); Mr Shola Tinubu, Managing Director/CEO of Scib Insurance Brokers and Ms Prisca Gbemisola Soares, former Secretary General African Insurance Organisation (AIO).

Others are Mr Samuel Banji Abolarin, Managing Director/CEO, NLPC; Dave Uduanu, Managing Director/CEO, Access Pensions and Mr Wale Odutola, Managing Director/CEO, ARM Pension.

The conference committee noted that the Keynote Speaker, Mallam Garba Kurfi, is a highly skilled capital market professional operator with decades of experience, a Council Member of Nigeria Exchange Group and Fellow, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), adding that the most iconic personalities in the insurance and pension industries, with vast experiences and knowledge were selected as panelists of the conference to discuss the theme.

Commenting, Mrs Nkechi Naeche-Esezobor, Chairperson, NAIPE, expressed confidence that the Keynote Speaker and the selected panelists were knowledgeable enough to discuss the theme of the conference.

Esezobor stated that the Special Guests of Honour for the Conference is the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr Sunday Olorundare Thomas and Director-General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Mrs Aisha Dahir-Umar.

She said the conference would be chaired by Eminent Investor in the financial services market, A Chartered Insurer and Actuary, Mr Wole Oshin, who is the Founder and Group Managing Director of Custodian Group.

NAIPE Chairperson said that the panelists, having received the Association’s inivitation letter, had in separate responses acknowledged their long-standing relationship with NAIPE and their readiness to always partner, support and identify with the Association in whatever ways possible.

Speakers according to Esezobor were carefully selected by the committee to do justice to the theme of the conference, towards changing the landscape of both industries to further deepen the penetration and contribution of both sectors to the economy.

Not less than 500 stakeholders from the insurance and pension sectors as well as the financial services sector such as Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC); Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN); Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA); Nigerian Council for Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB); Professional Insurance Ladies Association (PILA); Institute of Loss Adjusters of Nigeria (ILAN); Pension Funds Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp); Association for Registered Insurance Agents of Nigeria (ARIAN); College of Insurance and Financial Management (CIFM) and Small and Medium Enterprise Development Association of Nigeria (SMEDAN) etc.

Others expected are: Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI); Food, Beverage and Tobacco Senior Staff Association (FOBTOB); Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC); National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institution Employees (NUBIFIE) and Lagos State Government as well as government agencies.

Also, trade union organisations such as: Nigeria Union of Pensioners; Trade Union Congress; Students from University of Lagos, Lagos State Polytechnic; Yaba College of Technology, Advocacy Groups and Civil Society Organizations etc. will grace the occasion..

