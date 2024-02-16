Oyo  police arrest robbers who  beat up pregnant woman in labour, stole car, baby items. 

By Patience Ogbo

Suspected armed robbers had met their end when they pulled one of the most wicked acts against a pregnant woman who was in labour and was on her way to the hospital to be delivered of her baby.

The police said the suspected robbers were so callous that the sight of the pregnant woman in labour did not move them to discontinue their wicked act as they pulled her and her husband out of the car they were in heading to the hospital.

The criminals threw the pregnant woman to the floor and would have killed her husband as they attempted to steal their Toyota Venza car. The police added.

The police added that as unbelievable as it sounds, the robbers also made away with baby items like diapers, baby toiletries among other items meant for the delivery of the baby as they left the pregnant woman in a critical condition which led her to undergo a cesarean section for the safe delivery of the baby.

Speaking on the ordeal the couple went through that day, the Oyo Police Public Relations Officer SP Adewale Osifeso narrated how the robbers carted away bags of baby items the couple were to take to the hospital for the safe delivery of thier baby.

SP Osifeso, via his X handle on Wednesday, February 14 said the police traced down the suspected criminals and arrested them . He said

“It was a clear dark night in mid-July 2023 when Lara and her husband (Not their real names) were heading out to the hospital. Lara was already feeling labour spasms and hubby had to hurry. They were attacked by a suspected robbery syndicate who beat Lara up,”

“It was even worse for the husband who tried to play a hero as he was almost killed. That chilled night in July 2023, the suspects parted with 2 bags filled with baby clothing and accessories and their Toyota Venza vehicle.

“Fast forward to February 14/2024, was able to recover all the stolen items, inclusive of the Venza. We are particularly elated that the baby boy is about (6) months now. (Mommy had him that night). What a way to celebrate Valentine.”