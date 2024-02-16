Champion Newspapers Limited
Bi-annual Police Games, “OLUYOLE 2024″ kicks –  off  from February 25th- March 3rd . 

The Oyo state commissioner of police CP Adebola Hamzat has announced the date for the police bi- annual games  .
CP Hamzat stated that the game tagged” OLUWOLE 2024″ will be hosted in Oyo state. He said  ” I announce that our darling pacesetter state would be witnessing the largest gathering of Police delegates from within and outside the country, from the 25th of February-March 3rd, 2024 as it plays host to the Bi-annual Police Games, tagged, “OLUYOLE 2024”.
The CP further  stated that  through strategic community engagements, and intelligence led policing the Command has continued to unlock new pathways to effective policing of the state.
Adding that towards this end, the Command’s security architecture has been thoroughly reviewed to enable for continuous laudable strides in Crime-fighting while anchoring on the virtues of professional competence and respect for the rule of law.
“While the month of January came with its own audacious security challenges, the Command also upscaled its crime control and call-response timing mechanism through constant personnel retraining and utilization of technology in our quest for a safer Oyo State”.
