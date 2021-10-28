Oyo jailbreak: Makinde visits family of slain military officer, donates cash

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Thursday, visited the family of the military officer killed during the jailbreak at the Abolongo Correctional Facility, Oyo, Col. Ekaile Emmanuel, stating that his administration recognises the heroic service of the slain soldier and all other security agents operating in the state.

Makinde, who was represented by a delegation led by the Executive Assistant to the governor on Security, Mr. Sunday Odukoya, a retired Commissioner of Police, lauded the security agencies in Oyo State for their commitment and dedication towards making the state safe.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted Odukoya as saying that the Makinde government will continue to give due recognition to the heroic service of all servicemen in Oyo State.

He commiserated with the families and loved ones of the slain soldier, who he described as an incredibly brave military officer.

On the delegation were the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Alhaja Kafilat Omolabake Olayiwola, Otunba Seye Famojuro, Director-General of Operation Burst, Col. Oladipo Ajibola (retd) and the Commandant, Oyo State Àmótékun, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (retd).

