Oyo govt., UI Technical Team move to end water scarcity

The Oyo State Government has begun moves to end the erratic water supply in the State, by collaborating with some Technical Team from the University of Ibadan.

The Chairman of the Oyo State Water Corporation, Hon. Elias Adeojo, revealed this today in Ibadan while leading the Technical Team to the Scheme.

Hon. Adeojo stressed that the Corporation decided to collaborate with the Team, due to its enthusiasm, experience and renowned expertise to assist the Corporation in attaining their goals.

Hon. Adeojo emphasized that the collaboration involves joining of forces and sharing of ideas on how to solve the issue of inconsistency in water supply in the State and sustaining it thereafter.

He added that the exercise would take off from the Asejire Water Supply Scheme being the major aspect of water production of the Corporation.

In his own contribution, Prof. Bamidele Dahunsi, a member of the Technical Team and Head of Department, Civil Engineering, University of Ibadan, said the Team was ready to collaborate with the Corporation in revamping the critical infrastructure of Water Corporation.

He pledged the team’s support to the Oyo State Government to ensure provision of potable water to the habitants of Oyo State.

Prof Dahunsi added that the Team has noticed that there has been a downturn in the service of the Corporation hence the support to the Oyo State Government.

He also pointed out that if the collaboration of the Team with the Chairman succeeds, then the State Government has succeeded.

Similarly, another member of the Team, Engr S.O. Adesogan, also from the Department of Civil Engineering, University of Ibadan stressed that Asejire Water Supply Scheme and other Schemes are treasures to Oyo State Government, maintaining that with the goodwill of the Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde and the Chairman of the Corporation, the Corporation would reclaim its lost glory of producing water to the people of the State in no distant time.

Other members of the Technical Team who were unison on the issue of the collaboration were Prof. A R Zubair department of mechanical engineering, Prof Odesola Issac Department of electrical and hydro electrical engineering.

