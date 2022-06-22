Oyo: APC moves to reconcile aggrieved party members in Oluyole

Oyo State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has embarked on reconciling some of the aggrieved members of the party in Oluyole Federal Constituency.

Speaking during the APC stakeholders’ reconciliation meeting in Ibadan yesterday, a former Deputy Chairman of the party, Hon. Lekan Adeyemo, said the meeting was held in a bid to reconcile, strengthen and position the party ahead of the 2023 general election.

He said the meeting which was held in his house, is convened to ensure all aggrieved members were reconciled.

The Party chieftain added that the reconciliation would bring together all factions to unite and remain as one family.

Also speaking, the gubernatorial candidate of the Party, Senator Teslim Folarin, said he has no doubt that the ongoing reconciliation move will restore the unity in the party.

Also, the Oluyole Federal Constituency Representative, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, expressed optimism that APC would remain as a united family, urging all members of the party across the Constituency not to give room for division.

She said: “Reconciliation has started in Oluyole Federal Constituency as you can see. The APC Gubernatorial candidate, Senator Teslim Folarin and other stakeholders were here. We visited the Leader of APC in Oluyole, Hon. Lekan Adeyemo”.

