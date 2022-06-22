Obi knows is a prudent manager of resources, he is what Nigeria needs- Umeh

PAMELA EBOH , Awka

The Senatorial candidate of Labour Party (LP) for Anambra Central, Victor Umeh, Tuesday, said the presidential flag-bearer of the party, Mr Peter Obi is the best candidate to fly the presidential kite.

He said that apart from being a prudent manager of resources, that he has the right age and massive support due to his messages and agenda to Nigeria.

Umeh made the statement while addressing a press conference at Nigeria Union of Journalist, NUJ complex in Awka, Anambra State, saying that Obi has gone round the country with the messages of hope, good governance, vision, ideas and programmes needed to make Nigeria grreat.

While describing the presidential candidate as a mass movement, he said, “There is no sentiment in this project. Obi is a mass movement. It is not an Igbo agenda as some people erroneously believed. He is supported by all because he is the best candidate among all the contestants in this general elections. Everyone knows that he has best agenda for Nigeria.

“I accepted to join Labour Party because it was a historic opportunity to reconcile with my brother and my people urged me to join the senatorial race with a view to continue speaking for the voiceless in the society.

“He also said that I should not go and sit down, that a lot still need to be done.

“I brought APGA to Anambra in 2001, it was a struggle to get it rooted in Anambra State, but at the end, we brought it out from the bad side of history to the good side. People who believed that what we did could not be done got jealous. Those who were not part of the struggle came in and sowed seed of discord between me and Peter Obi.

“I’m a man of uncommon things, a good Christian. Politics does not make me not to take control of myself. My engagement with APGA was to ensure that this part of the country was not take for granted. My living APGA was a shock to some people but some things are inevitable. I lost APGA ticket because some people were on vengeance mission.

“The country needs someone that will put Nigeria on reverse. What is very scarce in Nigeria is truth, because of social media.”

Responding to question on Obi’s running mate, Umeh explained that the current presidential running-mate of the party, Mr Doyin Okukpe would be replaced in due course and legitimately, noting that “discussions were on to get someone that has vision, agenda and political clout to develop Nigeria too.

He added, “All we want is what will make Nigeria work. LP will choose Vice Presidential candidate from north.

“The 2023 general elections will not be business as usual. Nigerians will surely elect best candidates from the State to the National Assembly. Labour Party is well positioned to give Nigerians people with visions to move the country forward.

“We have best candidates. We believe on restructuring to make all the parts of the country productive,” he added.

The former lawmaker urged the media to always publish the truth and nothing more, saying that only the truth will set us free.