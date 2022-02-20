Oyetola emerges Osun APC gubernatorial candidate for July 16 election

Following the All Progressives Congress, APC Primary election in Osun State on Saturday, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola emerged the party’s flag bearer for the July 16 governorship election in the state.
The governor was declared the winner of the primary election conducted on Saturday having polled the highest number of votes.
The poll result was announced by the primary election committee chaired by the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq in the early hours of Sunday at the State’s APC secretariat in Osogbo, the state capital.
The total number of accredited voters was 247,207, while the total number of votes cast was 235,550.
The three contenders for the party’s ticket had their votes announced. Governor Adegboyega Oyetola polled 222,169 defeating the Minister for Interior, Rauf Aregbesola’s candidate, Moshood Adeoti who had 12921 votes and Lasun Yusuff who polled 460 votes.
