Oyetola emerges Osun APC gubernatorial candidate for July 16 election

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Following the All Progressives Congress, APC Primary election in Osun State on Saturday, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola emerged the party’s flag bearer for the July 16 governorship election in the state.

The governor was declared the winner of the primary election conducted on Saturday having polled the highest number of votes.

The poll result was announced by the primary election committee chaired by the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq in the early hours of Sunday at the State’s APC secretariat in Osogbo, the state capital.

The total number of accredited voters was 247,207, while the total number of votes cast was 235,550.



The three contenders for the party’s ticket had their votes announced. Governor Adegboyega Oyetola polled 222,169 defeating the Minister for Interior, Rauf Aregbesola’s candidate, Moshood Adeoti who had 12921 votes and Lasun Yusuff who polled 460 votes.

Here’s the results of all the local government areas:

Atakunmosa East LGA

Registered voters: 8628

Accredited voters: 2917

Oyetola: 2637

Adeoti: 165

Lasun: 0

Atakunmosa West LGA

Registered voters: 8964

Accredited voters: 5055

Oyetola: 4655

Adeoti: 305

Lasun: 07

Ayedaade LGA

Registered voters: 15185

Accredited voters: 4371

Oyetola: 3615

Adeoti: 540

Lasun: 0

Ayedire LGA

Registered voters: 6763

Accredited voters: 3664

Oyetola: 3204

Adeoti: 279

Lasun: 03

Boluwaduro LGA

Registered voters: 9422

Accredited voters: 6527

Oyetola: 6399

Adeoti: 62

Lasun: 0

Boripe LGA

Registered voters: 18410

Accredited voters: 15531

Oyetola: 15034

Adeoti: 05

Lasun: 0

Ede North LGA

Registered voters: 11908

Accredited voters: 0834

Oyetola: 0110

Adeoti: 311

Lasun: 02

Ede south LGA

Registered voters: 7372

Accredited voters: 3525

Gboyega Oyetola: 2664

Yusuf Lasun: 0

Moshood Adeoti: 628

Egbedore LGA

Registered voters: 10089

Accredited voters: 6334

Oyetola: 5500

Adeoti: 420

Lasun: 0

Ejigbo LGA

Registered voters: 12579

Accredited voters: 8367

Oyetola: 8007

Adeoti: 360

Lasun: 0

Ife Central LGA

Registered voters: 14331

Accredited voters: 11881

Oyetola: 10843

Adeoti: 334

Lasun: 01

Ifedayo LGA

Registered voters — 6586

Accredited voters — 4678

Oyetola — 4214

Lasun — 0

Adeoti — 141

Ife East LGA

Registered voters — 15922

Accredited voters — 12529

Oyetola — 12030

Lasun — 0

Adeoti — 326

Ifelodun LGA

Registered voters: 16789

Accredited voters: 12971

Oyetola: 11873

Adeoti: 631

Lasun: 27

Ife North LGA

Reg: 9329

Acc: 3795

Oyetola: 3377

Adeoti: 242

Lasun: 05

Ife South LGA

Registered voters — 11435

Accredited voters — 8673

Oyetola — 8268

Lasun — 0

Adeoti — 043

Ila LGA

Registered voters: 11359

Accredited voters: 9223

Oyetola: 8834

Adeoti: 47

Lasun: 0

Ilesa East LGA

Registered voters: 11132

Accredited voters: 5846

Oyetola: 4857

Adeoti: 483

Lasun: 1

Ilesa West LGA

Registered voters: 11552

Accredited voters: 4660

Oyetola: 3877

Adeoti: 446

Lasun: 0

Irepodun LGA

Registered voters: 20563

Accredited voters: 9692

Oyetola: 7928

Adeoti: 732

Lasun: 294

Irewole LGA

Registered voters: 14085

Accredited voters: 8432

Oyetola: 7560

Adeoti: 537

Lasun: 0

Isokan LGA

Registered voters: 14366

Accredited voters: 6899

Oyetola: 6468

Adeoti: 279

Lasun: 13

Iwo LGA

Registered voters: 24543

Accredited voters: 14690

Oyetola: 9432

Adeoti: 2543

Lasun: 01

Obokun LGA

Registered voters: 13048

Accredited voters: 5910

Oyetola: 5245

Adeoti: 527

Lasun: 02

Odo-Otin LGA

Registered voters: 14304

Accredited voters: 8119

Oyetola: 7735

Adeoti: 384

Lasun:0

Olaoluwa LGA

Registered voters: 8747

Accredited voters: 4134

Oyetola: 3771

Adeoti: 363

Lasun: 0

Olorunda LGA

Registered voters: 18402

Accredited voters: 8087

Oyetola: 7103

Adeoti: 555

Lasun: 01

Oriade LGA

Registered voters: 16186

Accredited voters: 11384

Oyetola: 10935

Adeoti: 438

Lasun: 11

Orolu LGA

Registered voters: 8927

Accredited voters: 7768

Oyetola: 6652

Adeoti: 130

Lasun: 0

Osogbo LGA

Registered voters: 37771

Accredited voters: 23711

Oyetola: 22265

Adeoti: 655

Lasun: 170

Total number of registered voters: 408697

Total number of accredited voters: 247207

Total number of votes cast: 235550

Oyetola: 222169

Lasun: 460

Adeoti: 12921