Oyetola emerges Osun APC gubernatorial candidate for July 16 election

By Editor
Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State.
33
Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo
Following the All Progressives Congress, APC Primary election in Osun State on Saturday, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola emerged the party’s flag bearer for the July 16 governorship election in the state.
The governor was declared the winner of the primary election conducted on Saturday having polled the highest number of votes.
The poll result was announced by the primary election committee chaired by the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq in the early hours of Sunday at the State’s APC secretariat in Osogbo, the state capital.
 
The total number of accredited voters was 247,207, while the total number of votes cast was 235,550.
 
The three contenders for the party’s ticket had their votes announced. Governor Adegboyega Oyetola polled 222,169 defeating the Minister for Interior, Rauf Aregbesola’s candidate, Moshood Adeoti who had 12921 votes and Lasun Yusuff who polled 460 votes.
Here’s the results of all the local government areas:
Atakunmosa East LGA
Registered voters: 8628
Accredited voters: 2917
Oyetola: 2637
Adeoti: 165
Lasun: 0
Atakunmosa West LGA
Registered voters: 8964
Accredited voters: 5055
Oyetola: 4655
Adeoti: 305
Lasun: 07
Ayedaade LGA
Registered voters: 15185
Accredited voters: 4371
Oyetola: 3615
Adeoti: 540
Lasun: 0
Ayedire LGA
Registered voters: 6763
Accredited voters: 3664
Oyetola: 3204
Adeoti: 279
Lasun: 03
Boluwaduro LGA
Registered voters: 9422
Accredited voters: 6527
Oyetola: 6399
Adeoti: 62
Lasun: 0
Boripe LGA
Registered voters: 18410
Accredited voters: 15531
Oyetola: 15034
Adeoti: 05
Lasun: 0
Ede North LGA
Registered voters: 11908
Accredited voters: 0834
Oyetola: 0110
Adeoti: 311
Lasun: 02
Ede south LGA
Registered voters: 7372
Accredited voters: 3525
Gboyega Oyetola: 2664
Yusuf Lasun: 0
Moshood Adeoti: 628
Egbedore LGA
Registered voters: 10089
Accredited voters: 6334
Oyetola: 5500
Adeoti: 420
Lasun: 0
Ejigbo LGA
Registered voters: 12579
Accredited voters: 8367
Oyetola: 8007
Adeoti: 360
Lasun: 0
Ife Central LGA
Registered voters: 14331
Accredited voters: 11881
Oyetola: 10843
Adeoti: 334
Lasun: 01
Ifedayo LGA
Registered voters — 6586
Accredited voters — 4678
Oyetola — 4214
Lasun — 0
Adeoti — 141
Ife East LGA
Registered voters — 15922
Accredited voters — 12529
 Oyetola — 12030
 Lasun — 0
 Adeoti — 326
Ifelodun LGA
Registered voters: 16789
Accredited voters: 12971
Oyetola: 11873
Adeoti: 631
Lasun: 27
Ife North LGA
Reg: 9329
Acc: 3795
Oyetola: 3377
Adeoti: 242
Lasun: 05
Ife South LGA
Registered voters — 11435
Accredited voters — 8673
 Oyetola — 8268
 Lasun — 0
 Adeoti — 043
Ila LGA
Registered voters: 11359
Accredited voters: 9223
Oyetola: 8834
Adeoti: 47
Lasun: 0
Ilesa East LGA
Registered voters: 11132
Accredited voters: 5846
Oyetola: 4857
Adeoti: 483
Lasun: 1
Ilesa West LGA
Registered voters: 11552
Accredited voters: 4660
Oyetola: 3877
Adeoti: 446
Lasun: 0
Irepodun LGA
Registered voters: 20563
Accredited voters: 9692
Oyetola: 7928
Adeoti: 732
Lasun: 294
Irewole LGA
Registered voters: 14085
Accredited voters: 8432
Oyetola: 7560
Adeoti: 537
Lasun: 0
Isokan LGA
Registered voters: 14366
Accredited voters: 6899
Oyetola: 6468
Adeoti: 279
Lasun: 13
Iwo LGA
Registered voters: 24543
Accredited voters: 14690
Oyetola: 9432
Adeoti: 2543
Lasun: 01
Obokun LGA
Registered voters: 13048
Accredited voters: 5910
Oyetola: 5245
Adeoti: 527
Lasun: 02
Odo-Otin LGA
Registered voters: 14304
Accredited voters: 8119
Oyetola: 7735
Adeoti: 384
Lasun:0
Olaoluwa LGA
Registered voters: 8747
Accredited voters: 4134
Oyetola: 3771
Adeoti: 363
Lasun: 0
Olorunda LGA
Registered voters: 18402
Accredited voters: 8087
Oyetola: 7103
Adeoti: 555
Lasun: 01
Oriade LGA
Registered voters: 16186
Accredited voters: 11384
Oyetola: 10935
Adeoti: 438
Lasun: 11
Orolu LGA
Registered voters: 8927
Accredited voters: 7768
Oyetola: 6652
Adeoti: 130
Lasun: 0
Osogbo LGA
Registered voters: 37771
Accredited voters: 23711
Oyetola: 22265
Adeoti: 655
Lasun: 170
Total number of registered voters: 408697
Total number of accredited voters: 247207
Total number of votes cast: 235550
Oyetola: 222169
Lasun: 460
Adeoti: 12921
