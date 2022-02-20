NNPC tasks mechanical engineers on energy transition

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC) has urged the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NiMechE) to support Nigeria toward becoming an energy sufficient country and energy hub for Africa.

Malam Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director, NNPC made this known in Abuja at the Investiture of Mrs Funmilade Akingbagbohun, as the 15th National Chairman of the NiMechE.

Kyari, represented by Mr Yemi Adetunji, Group Executive Director, Downstream, NNPC, said Nigeria’s development and industrialisation was tied to the contributions of the NiMechE to all critical sectors of the economy.

“As the world moves toward energy transition, to address climate change issues, I want to challenge you to bring in your best to support the industry and Nigeria toward becoming a country that will not only cater for Nigerians but act as energy hub for Africa.

“For us to maximise our potential as an oil and gas industry and country, improve and develop technologies to optimise value, we need experts like mechanical engineers to provide needed support,” Kyari said.

Commending the institute on its achievements in the country and contributions toward the oil and gas industry, he called for more professional development opportunities for members in the new tenure.

Kyari implored the new national chairman and her inaugurated executive committee to commit to rebuilding strong networks and placing excellence in the institute and entire engineering family in the new vista.

“She brings the wealth of experience from the practice and also in various roles she has served. I believe she will take the organisation to a greater height.

“Special things happen, when women lead organisations,” Kyari said.

According to him, the NNPC is indeed blessed with a population of about 750 mechanical engineers and mechanical technicians.

He, however, appreciated that works of the mechanical engineers, adding that they were not taken for granted.

The highlights of the event were the inauguration of the student chapter executives of NIMechE and plague presentations to some dignitaries by the institution for exemplary leadership and contribution to the sector.

The recipients include Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Deputy Governor, Operations, Central Bank of Nigeria, Fola Shonubi, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwolu and NNPC CEO/GMD, Mele Kyari among others.

Akingbagbohun is the immediate past Chairman, Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE), Ikeja Branch and first female Chairman, NiMechE, Lagos chapter.

Akingbagbohun, a registered COREN, is a Fellow of NSE, NIMechE, Nigerian Institution of Environmental Engineers and Fellow of several other a Akingbagbohun associations.

For a better society