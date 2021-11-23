Osun retirees resume protest over non-payment of pension

…Huge backlog of inherited contributory pensions cannot be offset overnight, Govt appeals

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Osun State retirees in their numbers, on Tuesday stormed the state government secretariat in Osogbo, the state capital to protest non-payment of their entitlements.

The protesters, who were majorly Primary and Secondary Teachers retirees decried the arrears owed by the previous administration of former Governor Rauf Aregbesola under the Contributory Pension Scheme.

Their placards had inscriptions like– ‘Gov. Oyetola, Stop this lying and fake promises. Pay us our money,’ ‘we are dying of hunger, ‘Dead people cannot enjoy infrastructure’, among others.

They further accused governor Oyetola of receiving billions of naira and refusal to pay pensions of retirees.

Speaking to newsmen, one of the protesters, Adebayo Micheal said Governor Oyetola has refused to give them their gratitude/pensions and 29 months half salary arrears since 2016 till date.

He further explained that though the state government had gone on air announcing the release of millions of naira to Pensioners saying to their own amazement, the claims by the state government was very far from the truth.

He added that they would continue to protest until their plights are considered.

He said: “We would continue to protest until state government responds to our demand. We worked and contributed so we can have our contributory Pension to be useful for us.

“Nobody or party is bankrolling us against the government we are concerned about our money. Hunger forced us to the street to embark on protest.

“We have people in Ibadan, Lagos and many places who can help us but they always hear the news that state government release money for us , by that, that they hold back meanwhile the money is not going round. The Head of Service announcement that the government is releasing money for is false. We are coming here on 29.

Also another protester, Mrs. Salami Bamidele said: “From the way you talk, I can see that you don’t have regard for us. If you truly prioritize us and know that we are hungry since last year December that we have been protesting it should have improved.

“You are claiming that you have paid our money but it is a lie. You are releasing 708 million monthly what get to we that are under contributory pensioner is very small, it is very small compare to our population. We met the governor in July 2021 because the money is not enough and he promised us that he will improve on it. We did not see any difference as Government continue to give us 150 million in March and April which is not even every month.

“2016 retirees who have not collected anything are about 600. The recent money that they release recently, only 76 of us benefitted. We are dying, battling sickness.

“You claimed that the present administration is battling with a backlog, it is so unfortunate, the government is continuity, anybody that gets to the seat of government will inherit both asset and liability, that an administration left debt for us shouldn’t be part of what you are saying because you are of the same party.

“The person that incurred the debt on the state is from your party, since you know that there was mismanagement of government resources, you should have notified EFCC to arrest him. I am very sure if he is from another party he would have been arrested by now. Your party is not telling you not to arrest him at the detriment of we the retirees. All those who are punishing us shall taste suffering.”

Addressing the Pensioners, Osun State Deputy Governor, Mr. Benedict Alabi, appealed to the protesting pensioners to exercise patience saying the Government is working tirelessly to ensure they all get their Pension.

Alabi said: “We are ensuring that we are paying full salary promptly. The truth will always be true and false will be false. This money in question, we can not pay at once.

“You are very important to us and we are handling your matter as a priority. We don’t like the way you are under the scorching sun, it is not good enough for you and us.

“To sort out the issue of pensioners, your leadership picked November 29, 2021, to meet with the government.

“I am sure as the deputy governor of this state the outcome of the meeting will serve your interest as we will add to money they use to release on monthly basis. Governor Oyetola will always fulfill his promise. Let us be patient till the end of the meeting.”

The state government had earlier assured that concerted efforts are being made to clear pension arrears as soon as possible, calling on members of the public, especially retired civil servants and pensioners, not to allow themselves to be used to score cheap political points by those who are more interested in heating up the polity rather than the welfare of the people and the wellbeing of the state.

The government disclosed that although the huge backlog of contributory pensions inherited by the administration cannot be offset overnight, Oyetola has paid over N40 billion on pension and gratuities since becoming governor.

This is also coming after a recent release of the sum of Seven Hundred and Eight Million Naira (N 708,000,000) by the governor, to offset pension and gratuity arrears.

In a statement, the Head of Service, Dr Festus Olowogboyega Oyebade said, “the public is to note that Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, the Governor of the State of Osun, released and paid Eight Hundred and Sixty-Seven Million, Eight Hundred and Thirty-Six Thousand Naira (N 867,836,000) for the settlement of bonds for retirees.

“These bonds were collected on Friday, 12th November 2021 by the retirees at Local Governments and Primary Schools in the ratio of Two Hundred and Sixty-Three Million Naira (N 263,000,000) for Local Government Workers, and Six Hundred and Four Million Naira (N 604,000,000) for Primary School Teachers.

“The Governor has just released another sum of Seven Hundred and Eight Million Naira (N 708,000,000) to offset old and contributory pensions of retired officers at the State level,” he said.