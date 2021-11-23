UIAA-UI Chapter launches birthday give-back initiative, as Dotun-Adegbesan donates printer

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

The Chairman University of Ibadan Chapter of Alumni Association, Professor Olufemi Adegbesan, has launched a birthday give-back initiative.

The initiative aims to reach out to members and friends of Premier University to donate items to two departments of their choice to symbolically mark their birthday celebration.

Professor Adegbesan stated that the initiative is also a way of soliciting support from Nigerians to contribute their own quota towards providing a good working environment for staff of the University.

Sequel to the call, an alumnus, Donald Dotun-Adegbesan, a 1989 BSC Economics graduate donated to the Department of Human Kinetic Education a Triumph 2, 500 photocopying machine to mark his birthday.

“The University of Ibadan – UI Alumni chapter has launched a birthday give back initiative to solicit for support of members within and outside the University to give something to at least two departments or units of their choice in the University to mark their birthdays. The gifts may be books, reams of paper, toner ink, office equipment, teaching & learning aids, computers and accessories, furniture, air-conditioner etc.

“God blesses a cheerful giver. With this donation, Nigerians can give back to the university and improve working conditions just as alumni of the institution should look back and celebrate their birthdays with gifts for the Premier University”, he said.

While receiving the gift through the vendor, Professor Adegbesan stated that the gesture would go a long way in easing administrative challenges confronted while processing documents.

He admonished other alumni to borrow a leaf and donate generously to two departments of their choice in marking their birthdays.

For a better society