Akeredolu imposes curfew on Ondo Community over violence

DAMISI OJO,Akure

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Tuesday ordered the imposition of a 24-hour curfew on Ikare Town, headquarters of Akoko North East Local Government Area of the State with immediate effect.

This was as a result of security reports and credible intelligence arising from the situation in Ikare.

Specifically, some deaths have been recorded as a result of sporadic gunshots that have pervaded the ancient town in the last 12 hours.

According to a statement by the commissioner for information and orientation, Donald Ojogo, Security agencies, especially the Police and Amotekun have already been directed to ensure full compliance and enforcement of the curfew imposed.

The statement added that all Traditional Rulers, Opinion and Religious Leaders are enjoined to give maximum support to the order just as they are to rein in their subjects and wards.

In a related development, the curfew imposed on Igbara-Oke, headquarters of Ifedore local government last week had been lifted.

The State Security Council at its meeting on Monday reviewed the situation and concluded that while efforts are not spared to sustain the relative peace, it was only appropriate to lift the curfew, for now.

The statement noted that all those arrested in connection with the crisis shall be prosecuted accordingly.

