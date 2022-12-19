Osun PDP rallies support for House of Rep candidate, Adebayo, promises all-round development

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Osun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has canvassed for votes to elect its Osogbo/Olorunda/Irepodun/Orolu Federal Constituency candidate, Morufu Adewale Adebayo, in 2023.

After several years of holding political offices, Adebayo is an entrepreneur popularly known for producing the herbal mixture, Gangaria De Flush.

Addressing party faithful at the Nelson Mandela Freedom park in Osogbo, Adebayo pledged to facilitate federal project in his constituency and ensure a regular civic meeting.

He promised human capital development which would include construction of well equipped training centers for vocational skills acquisition and tutorials for Final year Secondary School Students.

Adebayo added, “Study Scholarships for outstanding secondary school students and grants for indigents tertiary institution students through the indigenous students associations across the federal constituency.

“Gangaria grants and non-interest loan facilities for farmers, traders and Artisans through creation of Gangaria Cooperative society which will partner with a notable microfinance bank to offer free interest loans to traders, artisans and farmers.

“We shall assist greatly in providing the best and reasonable slots for our job seekers in private and public sectors through a well established strategic team which will be put in place to collate data and use same to assist in job creation and support at federal, state and private organisations.”

Assuring the people of his competence and commitment, the House of Rep candidate stated that the culture and tradition within the Osogbo constituency will revived for global patronage for economic growth.

“My great people, we are using this great opportunity to openly declare and unveil our plans to start a massive campaign across all towns and villages in Osogbo federal constituency. We consider this declaration a dawn of a new chapter and a beginning of a significant ‘walk’ to liberation,” he said.

In his remarks, the State PDP Caretaker Chairman, Adekunle Akindele described Adebayo as a grassroots political mobiliser and hardworking party man who is reliable to bring development to the State.

He urged those without PVCs to get and cast their votes for him, charging them to pray daily for his victory at the polls.

“The votes you gave to our Governor during the July 16 gubernatorial election you must double it for gangaria because gangaria is very dependable, reliable and he would take care of you. He would wash away your sorrow, he would not leave you alone,” he said.

Also speaking, the Director-general of Governor Adeleke Campaign council, Hon. Sunday Bisi urged the people to troop out en masse to vote for PDP in the 2023 elections as done during the 2022 governorship election.

