Osun NUJ promises accurate reportage of gubernatorial election activities

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Nigerian Union of Journalists, Osun State Council has promised to accurately report the July 16 governorship election activities in the state.

Osun NUJ made the commitment during a Roundtable with Media executives organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) on Friday, in Osogbo.

The Chairman of the union, Comr. Wasiu Ajadosu vowed for the wealth of experience and professionalism of journalists in the state.

He said that the union is ready to collaborate with the INEC officials and other stakeholders to ensure a credible poll in the state.

“Journalists in Osun are not new to election coverage. We will cover the election professionally and objectively.

“We will collaborate with INEC officials and other key stakeholders to ensure peaceful, inclusive, free and fair election,” Ajadosu said.

He lauded INEC for the new innovations and provision of improved technological gadgets for inclusive and credible polls.

In his speech, the National Commissioner, Information and Voter Education (INEC), Festus Okoye charged the media practitioners to use a sense of balance and responsibility in the present sensitive period.

According to him, “the success of every election depends on the collaboration and involvement of critical stakeholders in the electoral process. The media is a critical stakeholder in this election and will play an effective role in its success.”

He urged the media be acquainted with the right information and knowledge.

“The Commission expects you to cross check information received before letting it out. The unity and stability of the country is important. Be careful of breaking news,” Okoye said.