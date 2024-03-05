Champion Newspapers Limited
Osun JUSUN suspends three months strike 

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo
The Osun State Chapter of the Judiciary Staff Union (JUSUN) has called off its over three months industrial action.
Recall that the union had on November 22, 2023, embarked on an indefinite strike in response to a dispute with the state chief judge, Justice Oyebola Ojo over a purported staff allowance.
However, a release by one Gbenga Eludire on behalf of the national president of Jusun, Marwan Adamu, on Tuesday, directed all staff to resume work on Monday, March 11.
The partially reads, “Pursuant to the tripartite Memorandum of Agreement signed between the Government of Osun State under the Governorship of Senator Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke, the Management of Osun State judiciary under the supervision of the Hon, Justice O.A. Ojo, the Hon. Chief Judge of Osun State and, the JUSUN leadership under the supervision of Comrade Marwan Mustapha Adamu, the National President of JUSUN;
“Having duly fulfilled, either entirely or partially, all stipulated conditions outlined in the MoA, with any outstanding conditions deemed obligatory for prompt fulfillment to validate this course of action.
“There shall be no victimization of any form against any judicial officers or any members of JUSUN for participating directly or indirectly in the strike action or as a result of the strike action.
“That the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is hereby urged to convey a meeting within 7 days from the day of suspension of the strike to enable the commission to attend to other demands of the union such as regularization and promotion of all qualified members of staff. That this decision applies to all categories of workers within the Osun State judiciary.”
