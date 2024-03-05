In photographs, Zulum visits Qatar charity headquarters in Doha

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum paid a visit to the Qatar Charity Foundation’s headquarters in Doha on Monday.

The governor met with officials from the Qatar Charity and thanked them for citing multimillion-naira Borno projects earlier this year.

Zulum reiterated Borno’s commitment to partner with the foundation in addressing the root causes of insurgency bedevilling not only Borno State but the entire northern region of Nigeria.

The Qatar Charity is one of the world’s largest humanitarian and development organisations, providing life-saving assistance to those affected by conflicts, persecution and natural disasters while also creating long-term solutions to poverty through sustainable development programmes in social welfare, water and sanitation, education, nutrition and economic empowerment.

It should be recalled that Governor Zulum has secured eight projects from Qatar Charity, including a school, an orphanage, a clinic, shops, staff quarters, sports ground, charity office, and Juma’at mosque.

Zulum was joined on the visit by the governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, whose state is also faced with the problem of displacement due to banditry and other conflicts in his state.

Zulum flagged off the construction of the projects in January 2024.

Governor Zulum was in Doha, Qatar, in the entourage of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who had engaged with investors.

Tinubu’s visit witnessed the signing of an agreement between Nigeria and Qatar in seven sectors: education, enterprise development, investment promotion, youth empowerment, mining, tourism, and sports.

