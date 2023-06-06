Osun gets 38-year-old speaker for 8th Assembly

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

The member representing Odo-Otin State Constituency, Adewale Egbedun has emerged as the Speaker of the 8th Osun State House of Assembly.

The new speaker, aged 38 was nominated by Ibrahim Abiola of the Irewole/Isokan constituency and seconded by another lawmaker, Areoye Samuel.

The inaugural sitting of the parliament was presided by the Clerk of the House, Simeon Amusan on Tuesday.

Egbedun is an indigene of Ashi in Odo-Otin Local Government Area of the state.

This is the first time a first-timer will become the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly.

The member representing Ife North Constituency, Akinyode Oyewusi was elected as the Deputy Speaker of the parliament.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng