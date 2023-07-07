Osun Assembly begins screening of 25 Commissioner, Special Adviser nominees .Two women enlisted. Latest News By Peter Adewale Egbedun. 4 Share BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo The Osun State House of Assembly has announced the names of Commissioner and Special Adviser nominees as submitted by Governor Ademola Adeleke. The State parliament under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun set up an Ad-Hoc Committee to conduct preliminary screening of the 25 nominees. In a release signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Olamide Tiamiyu on Friday, the nominees will later appear before the House for full screening and confirmation. The Nominees are: 1. Barr. Oladosu Babatunde 2.Prince Bayo Ogungbangbe 3. Mr Sesan Epharaim Oyedele 4. Barr. Kolapo Alimi 5. Mr Soji Ajeigbe 6. Mr Moshood Olalekan Olagunju 7. Hon. George Alabi 8. Hon. Sunday Olufemi Oroniyi 9. Mr. Abiodun Bankole Ojo 10. Dr. Basiru Tokunbo Salami 11. Mr Morufu Ayofe 12. Mr Sola Ogungbile 13. Rev. Bunmi Jenyo 14. Mrs Ayo Awolowo 15. Barr. Wole Jimi Bada 16. Hon. Dipo Eluwole 17. Alh. Rasheed Aderibigbe 18. Prof. Morufu Ademola Adeleke 19. Mr Adeyemo Festus Ademola 20. Mr Olabiyi Anthony Odunlade 21. Barr. Jola Akintola 22. Hon. Mayowa Adejorin 23. Mrs Adenike Folashade Adeleke 24. Mr Tola Faseru 25. Alh. Ganiyu Ayobami Olaoluwa The house however assured that the screening would be completed in a good time. For a better society —————————————————————– Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe. Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline Twitter– @championnewsng Continue Reading Ademola AdelekeChampion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsLatest NewsNigeria champion newspapersNigeria News 4 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegram
