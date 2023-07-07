Osun Assembly begins screening of 25 Commissioner, Special Adviser nominees 

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

The Osun State House of Assembly has announced the names of Commissioner and Special Adviser nominees as submitted by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The State parliament under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun set up an Ad-Hoc Committee to conduct preliminary screening of the 25 nominees.

In a release signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Olamide Tiamiyu on Friday, the nominees will later appear before the House for full screening and confirmation.

The Nominees are:

1. Barr. Oladosu Babatunde

2.Prince Bayo Ogungbangbe

3. Mr Sesan Epharaim Oyedele

4. Barr. Kolapo Alimi

5. Mr Soji Ajeigbe

6. Mr Moshood Olalekan Olagunju

7. Hon. George Alabi

8. Hon. Sunday Olufemi Oroniyi

9. Mr. Abiodun Bankole Ojo

10. Dr. Basiru Tokunbo Salami

11. Mr Morufu Ayofe

12. Mr Sola Ogungbile

13. Rev. Bunmi Jenyo

14. Mrs Ayo Awolowo

15. Barr. Wole Jimi Bada

16. Hon. Dipo Eluwole

17. Alh. Rasheed Aderibigbe

18. Prof. Morufu Ademola Adeleke

19. Mr Adeyemo Festus Ademola

20. Mr Olabiyi Anthony Odunlade

21. Barr. Jola Akintola

22. Hon. Mayowa Adejorin

23. Mrs Adenike Folashade Adeleke

24. Mr Tola Faseru

25. Alh. Ganiyu Ayobami Olaoluwa

The house however assured that the screening would be completed in a good time.

