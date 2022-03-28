Osibanjo, Uma Ukpai, Adeboye, Oyedepo, Okonkwo and others at the Funeral Service of late General Overseer CPM, Rev Dr Obiora Ezekiel , held in Lagos

L-r… Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church international , Bishop David Oyedepo; Bishop Paul Nwachukwu ; Founder and President Umar Ukpai Evangelistic Association International, Dr Umar Ukpai; his wife Pastor (Mrs.) Philomena.

L-r…Founder and President Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association International, Dr Uma Ukpai; his wife Pastor (Mrs.) Philomena; Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) Bishop Mike Okonkwo , his Wife Bishop Peace .

Daughter of Late General Overseer CPM, Rev Dr Obiora Ezekiel, Sister Ogechi (middle) carrying the photograph .

The Corps of the . Late General Overseer CPM, Rev Dr Obiora Ezekiel arriving at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

L-r…Elder Charles Onyekwu, Rev tony Akwashiki, Elder Charles Ikechukwu and Engr Dr Humphrey Igwilo all from (CPM) .

L-r…Wife of Late . General Overseer CPM ,Rev. Dr. (Mrs.) Mercy O. Ezekiel; with Rev Nonye Maduka.

Cross Section Of Worshipers , During the Funeral Service of late General Overseer CPM, Rev Dr Obiora Ezekiel , held at Teslim Balogun stadium in Lagos on 25/3/2022… PHOTOS:CHINYERE IKEANYI .

