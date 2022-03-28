Champion Newspapers Limited
Osibanjo, Uma Ukpai, Adeboye, Oyedepo, Okonkwo and others at the Funeral Service of late General Overseer CPM, Rev Dr Obiora Ezekiel , held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r... General overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Pastor Enoch Adeboye; his wife Pastor Folu Adeboye; wife of Late General Overseer CPM, National / International Co-coordinator of Christian Pentecostal Mission International. (CPM) Rev. Dr. (Mrs.) Mercy O. Ezekiel; Vice President Federal republic of Nigeria Prof yemi Osinbanjo; First Lady Lagos State Dr (Mrs) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu. During the Funeral Service of of late General Overseer CPM, Rev Dr Obiora Ezekiel , held ar Teslim Balogun stadium in Lagos on 25/3/2022... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
20

L-r… Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith  Church international , Bishop David  Oyedepo; Bishop Paul Nwachukwu ;  Founder and President Umar  Ukpai Evangelistic Association International, Dr Umar Ukpai; his wife Pastor (Mrs.) Philomena.

L-r…Founder and President Uma   Ukpai Evangelistic Association International, Dr Uma Ukpai; his wife Pastor (Mrs.) Philomena; Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) Bishop Mike Okonkwo , his Wife Bishop Peace .

Daughter of Late General Overseer CPM, Rev Dr Obiora Ezekiel, Sister Ogechi (middle) carrying the photograph  .

The Corps of the . Late General Overseer CPM, Rev Dr Obiora Ezekiel arriving at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

L-r…Elder Charles Onyekwu,  Rev tony Akwashiki, Elder Charles Ikechukwu and Engr Dr Humphrey Igwilo all from (CPM) .

L-r…Wife of Late . General Overseer CPM ,Rev. Dr. (Mrs.) Mercy O. Ezekiel; with   Rev Nonye Maduka.

Cross Section Of Worshipers , During the Funeral Service of late General Overseer CPM, Rev Dr Obiora Ezekiel , held  at Teslim Balogun stadium in Lagos  on 25/3/2022… PHOTOS:CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

 

Peter 6327 posts 0 comments
