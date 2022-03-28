Sanwo-Olu, Fayemi, lead eminent Nigerians to Chain Reactions’ 15th anniversary

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Ekiti State counterpart, Dr Kayode Fayemi, will, on Wednesday, March 30, lead eminent public and corporate players to the 15th anniversary of leading Public Relations and Integrated Communications Consulting firm, Chain Reactions Nigeria.

The event, which will also see the firm unveil its new positioning and products, will take place at Radisson Blu, Isaac John Street, G.R.A. Ikeja, by 3:00 pm and will command befitting media and stakeholders’ presence as a trailblazing and crucial initiative in the marketing communications industry.

Sanwo-Olu is the special guest of honour of the occasion, while Fayemi is the chairman.

The three-in-one event tagged ‘Ara Unstripped’ will feature the maiden edition of Innovation and Tech Trends Summit (ITTS), a Chain Reactions Nigeria proprietary initiative exploring technology and innovation trends and their impact on businesses and lifestyles.

Chain Reactions Nigeria will also officially announce new developments within its operations at the event where eminent industry thought leaders across E-commerce, Online Payments, Government, Entertainment and lifestyle would discuss “Enablers for living and winning in a disrupted world” during the ITTS session.

Commenting on the celebrations, which also includes the launch of a news website, Managing Director/Chief Strategist, Chain Reactions Nigeria, Israel Jaiye Opayemi, described the event as an attestation to the dynamism of the organisation’s business culture.

“We are an agile, visionary and radically different business. Our quest for further differentiation has led us to the new path we intend to unveil. Our path will also help governments and businesses chart new ways of communicating and engaging with different demographics. It will bring more profit to businesses and peace to society. We are pivoting to a new business model that all our stakeholders will find beneficial,” he said.