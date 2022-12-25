Orji distributes Christmas largesse to Constituents

Hon. Rita Orji, the House of Representatives candidate for Ajeromi/Ifelodun federal constituency under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has distributed gift items to constituents.

The gift-giving ceremony which was held on Friday was attended by Orji’s representative at the Director General of her campaign organisation, Hon Agbola Joel, who said that the crowd came out is proof of the popularity of the candidate and opined that he is 100 percent sure of the candidate’s chances of winning the election.

“The large crowd that you saw at the event is not just happening. It attests to the popularity of Hon. Rita Orji. She is a leader indeed. She does this every six months. When she was in the House at the eighth Assembly she was always coming home every three months to intimate the constituents about the happenings at the House.

“I am not scared of her winning the election. We won in 2015, and we also won in 2019, even though we were robbed of the victory in 2019. I must tell you that her chances of winning the forthcoming election are 100%.

“What has happened here today tells you that her popularity is intact. We are renewing our union today. Everybody is here, including non-members of the PDP. You can see that we are doing a ward-to-ward distribution of the gifts, it tells you that Hon Rita Orji is a peace-loving person and she is someone who loves her constituents,” Agbola said.

Also Speaking at the event, the chairman of PDP Ajeromi Local Government Area, Apostle Mathew Abogunde, praised Hon Orji for her persistence in looking out for the constituents and added that she is a person people can bank on because of her willingness to carry everyone along.

“What you have seen is small compared with what she has been doing for the constituents. We have shared bags of rice and beans today, tomorrow we are still coming back to share tubers of yam and rice. Everybody is carried along. She is a leader that anyone can trust and she knows how to deliver. Ajeromi/Ifelodun constituency is for PDP and we are going to take back what belongs to us,” he said.

Some of the items distributed include bags of beans, rice, and tubers of yams among other items.

