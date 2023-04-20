Organ harvesting: Ohanaeze begs British Court to pardon Ekweremadu, wife

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the Chairman, Council of Elders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, has written a passion-laden letter to the Chief Clerk of the Central Criminal Court of the United Kingdom praying the court for mercy in sentencing the embattled Nigerian Senator Ike Ekweremadu who, with his wife, is currently facing charges bordering on organ harvesting in the UK.

In the letter solely signed by the revered Ndigbo personality on the official letterhead of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Iwuanyanwu describes Ekweremadu as one of the illustrious members of the apex socio-cultural group representing no fewer than 60 million people of Southeast descent in Nigeria.

Iwuanyanwu, in the letter, recognises the supreme worth of an individual in his right to life and liberty and the pursuit of happiness even as he stated his belief in the sacredness of human life and rights; expressing his sympathy for the young man at the centre of the organ- harvesting controversy, Mr David Nwamini who was taken to the United Kingdom by the Ekweremadu couple for a kidney transplant to save the life of their ailing daughter.

Begging for clemency on behalf of the former Deputy Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Iwuanyanwu describes Ekweremadu as one illustrious citizen who has applied himself dutifully and diligently to the growth of Nigerian democracy.

Inserted here below is the full letter written by Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the revered original publisher of Champion Newspapers and a multi-title holder across Nigerian regions: