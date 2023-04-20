Gastech 2023 to focus on the energy industry’s transformation to meet net zero

UGO AMADI

Gastech, the world’s largest global exhibition and conference for the natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, and climate technology industries is set to take place in Singapore EXPO, 5-8 September 2023. The event, supported by Enterprise Singapore and Singapore Tourism Board, and co-hosted by ExxonMobil and Chevron, will convene the industry’s key thought leaders amid a crucial moment for the global energy sector as it decarbonises and builds the transformative partnerships needed to deliver its net zero targets, whilst playing an integral role in keeping the world’s economies moving.

Singapore, the host destination, is Asia’s pre-eminent financial centre and a major player in the LNG and climate technology sectors. As the region re-opens to the global economy, LNG demand across its most dynamic economies – due to its reliability and efficiency, and as a guarantor of less carbon-intensive energy security – has witnessed an extraordinary resurgence as economies seek to decarbonise at pace and with purpose.

The past year has proven a pivotal moment for climate progress with landmark legislation, unprecedented levels of funding, and critical breakthroughs in climate innovation and technologies. The Gastech Exhibition and Conference provides and essential forum for uniting policy makers, innovators, investors, energy producers, and energy consumers to build on this momentum and inspire and incubate the many transformative solutions that will help fulfil critical climate targets.

This year’s Gastech Executive Committee, which oversees the strategic leadership agenda, will be chaired by Alan Heng, Group Chief Executive Officer, Pavilion Energy Pte Ltd. The 2023 programme, which includes high-level ministerial sessions; eight leadership roundtables; and technical and commercial conferences, will focus on the major themes of energy supply security, low-carbon energy for sustainable global growth, energy transition alliances, and the development of the energy industry workforce globally.

Ministers, policymakers, and senior government officials will have the opportunity to meet players and innovators from the energy industry to solidify partnerships and highlight the central role of natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, and climate technology in achieving net zero emissions. Previous Gastech editions have seen the involvement of countless high-level speakers including Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas of India; H.E. Arifin Tasrif, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources of Indonesia; and Yosuke Takagi, State Minister of Economy Trade & Industry of Japan; among many others.

Alan Heng, Group Chief Executive Officer, Pavilion Energy Pte Ltd and Chair of the Gastech Executive Committee, commented: “Gastech 2023 seeks to provide an influential platform for dialogue and collaboration across the global energy sector. The global energy landscape is at an inflexion point. What we do now matters and will have profound repercussions for our future. Many challenges of the energy transition journey will be played out in Asia and remain in our discourse in the foreseeable future.

There continues to be sustained demand for LNG as an important fuel for transition. At the same time, innovations, and investments into climate solutions like carbon capture technologies, as well as the increased relevance of the carbon market to jointly tackle this generational challenge are growing. It is a great privilege to be at the helm of the executive committee for Gastech 2023 and we are excited to be contributing to these conversations.”

Christopher Hudson, President, dmg events, commented:“We are delighted to be able to present Gastech 2023 in Singapore this year. Asia – the centre of global economic growth – will play a central role in delivering the sustainable future that is needed to reach our global net zero ambitions. We have an exciting and substantial agenda this year, with an increasing focus on hydrogen, low-carbon solutions, and climate technology, alongside natural gas, and LNG.

“Gastech’s exhibition and conference are a fantastic opportunity to convene at a critical moment for the industry, as we determine the energy roadmap of the future.”