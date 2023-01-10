Ordination Ceremony of one priest , 9 Deacons at holy Cross cathedral in Lagos

L-r… Msgr Bernard Okodua; Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, His Grace, The Most Reverend (Dr ) Alfred Adewale Martins; the New priest Rev, Meke Martin Ndubusi; Msgr. Dr John Aniagwu and Others.

The New priest Rev, Meke Martin Ndubusi; praying for the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, His Grace, The Most Reverend (Dr ) Alfred Adewale Martins.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, His Grace, The Most Reverend (Dr ) Alfred Adewale Martins. The New priest Rev, Meke Martin Ndubusi (both middle) pose with the 9 Deacons at holy Cross cathedral in Lagos .

From 5th left Msgr Bernard Okodua; Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, His Grace, The Most Reverend (Dr ) Alfred Adewale Martins; the New priest Rev. Meke Martin Ndubusi; Msgr. Dr John Aniagwu and others, during the Ordination Ceremony of one priest and 9 Deacons held at Holy Cross Cathedral in Lagos on 8/1/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline