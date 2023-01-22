OPSN tasks in-coming govt on good governance,conducive business environment

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Issues that stifle the growth of the private sector in Nigeria,including those that also negate the growth of the economy ranked top on the agenda when members of the Organized Private Sector(OPS) gathered in Ikoyi, Lagos on Tuesday.

The occasion was a Roundtable Dialogue organised by the OPS in conjunction with Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE), National Endowment for Democracy (NED), a USA-based democracy and enterprise promotion organization.

The OPS comprises the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association of Nigeria(NECA),

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN),National Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), National Chambers of Commerce,Industries,Mines and Agriculture(NACCIMA) and National Association of Small-Scale Industrialists (NASSI).

Major private sector operators present at the event include Damon M.Wilson,President , MAN, Otunba Francis Meshioye,MAN DG,Segun Ajayi Kadir,DG,NACCIMA, Sola Obadimu and Mr Taiwo Adeniyi,NECA President.

Various speakers at the forum identified unconducive business environment as one of the major pitfalls of the Federal Government’s macro economic policies.They therefore asked the in-coming Federal Government administration to unleash a concert of measures to enhance the quality and character of economic growth as against the nominal rate of economic growth..

They stressed the need for the next civilian administration to adopt policies favourable to the private sector by eliminating multiple taxes and levies,shun corrupt practices and increasing electricity generation to at least,100,000 MW



“The OPS is considering the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) lobby groups and civil society groups. In every democracy including the advanced countries, there is lobbying.What is missing in our case in Nigeria, is that whenever we talk about lobbying,people think of corruption.But there is no way we can continue without having a voice in government”,NECA DG,Mr Adewale Smatt Oyerinde said.



Oyerinde believes that Nigeria appears to be stuck in the past, utilizing ideas that do not correspond with the empirical reality of its current economic state.

Contributing, Country Director,Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE), Lola Adekanye said the private sector is a strong ally in any vibrant democracy around the world and urged the OPS not to relent in pushing their position through the government.

Speaking also,NECA President,Mr Taiwo Adeniyi advised the in- coming government to carry the OPS members along in the policy drafting stage,rather than throwing them on the OPS.

The OPS members also want the economy to be data-driven and also ensure structural reforms of fiscal monetary policies for enterprises, address inadequate supply of forex, improve access to long-term funding and patronage of made in Nigeria goods local content development.

In its policy document, the OPS stated that in order to all these goals, it will be seeking to liaise with influencer-groups to push policy documents they believe will reset the economy, if implemented by the next civilian administration.