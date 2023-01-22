Abiodun commiserates with Adebutu’s Family over death of Matriarch, Caroline

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has expressed his condolences to the Adebutu Family over the death of their matriarch, Dame Caroline Oladuni Adebutu, who died at the age of 80.

Governor Abiodun in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, described the death of the first wife of a business mogul, Sir Kessington Adebutu, as painful and loss of a rare gem.

While commiserating with Sir Adebutu, the governor said that the late matriarch who was the Iya Ijo of Methodist Church, Iperu, dedicated her life to her family, service to humanity and God.

He described the late Chief (Mrs.) Adebutu as an industrious woman, a loving wife and caring mother, who lived an exmplary life as woman of virtue.

The governor stated that the deceased will be sorely missed, not only by her immediate family, but the entire Ogun people.

Abiodun, while urging the Adebutu Family not to grief but rejoice in the Lord that Madam Adebutu lived a life worthy of emulation, prayed that God grants the soul of the departed eternal rest.

He further prayed that God should grant the family fortitude to bear the irreparable loss